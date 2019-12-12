Home Sport Other

Roots in Madurai, based in NY with IndyCar dream

When the first round of the MRF Challenge ended in Dubai last month, there was a name among the results that raised a few eyebrows.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When the first round of the MRF Challenge ended in Dubai last month, there was a name among the results that raised a few eyebrows. Indians don’t often win races in the series packed with international drivers and Yuven Sundaramoorthy certainly sounded like one.

The 16-year-old Yuven, who impressed many with a win in his debut weekend, is an Indian-American. He split his childhood between Shanghai and New York and it was in the Chinese city that he caught the racing bug. “I started karting when I was about 9 while living in Shanghai,” he says. “I continued to do karting after moving back to the US, with my first kart race in 2014 at Oakland Valley Race Park in New York.”

But it was after his family moved to the US that his racing journey accelerated. He participated in the F1600 Championships in the US and was quite successful, finishing the 2018 season in third. “The next step was taking on the USF2000 series in 2019. This is part of the Road to Indy programme, the official ladder system used for the IndyCar Series. I had several top-10 finishes in 2019, and with a year of experience under my belt, I’m looking to compete for the championship in 2020.”

Yuven traces his roots back to Madurai and it is a place where he still has family. Although he has been to the state multiple times, he had no idea about Tamil Nadu’s racing culture until recently. “We visited India (especially Madurai) many times, but I was not aware of the deep racing history until very recently,” he says. “I am enjoying everything I’m learning about racing in India, especially through the MRF series.”

Yuven had first heard about the MRF series from his friends in the US and opted for it because it was a good fit in his calendar. And of course, there was the opportunity to do a round in India. “I knew about the MRF Challenge from several of my friends who race in various Road to Indy series (like Robert Megennis and Rinus Veekay) and decided to join it for a few important reasons,” he says.

“First, it’s a winter series that fits perfectly with my USF2000 off-season, and I don’t have to take too many days from school — I’m in 12th grade in High School in New York. Second, the MRF series has a strong reputation, including some big-name alumni and fast racers. And finally, it gives me the chance to race outside of North America, and in particular, in Chennai, which I’m looking forward to the most. With the one win in Dubai, I’m hungry for more in Bahrain and Chennai.”

And while most young racers have their eyes set on Formula One, Yuven, who lists Nico Rosberg as his favourite driver, wants to break into the IndyCar Series first. “My ultimate goal is to become a professional driver in the top ranks of open-wheel racing. Formula 1 would definitely be amazing, but challenging. Because I live in the US and race in the Road To Indy ladder, my immediate focus is the IndyCar Series. In fact, it’s my dream to be the first IndyCar driver of Indian origin.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp