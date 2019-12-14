Home Sport Other

Focussed Manoj confident of making Oly cut

Published: 14th December 2019

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manoj Kumar has had to remain away from the ring for quite a long time due to a groin injury suffered during the Asian Games and subsequent surgery. But the pugilist is making his long-awaited comeback in the Big Bout League and his focus is fully on making the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.In the league, the 33-year-old has already beaten the likes of Asian youth medallist J Rakhmanov of Uzbekistan as well as compatriot Duryodhan Negi, who recently represented India in the World Championship. Even national coach CA Kuttappa has name-dropped him, saying that he believes Manoj can still make the cut for Tokyo in the 69kg category. 

All these have lent a spring to the Haryana boxer’s step. “I would not have come back if I thought I was not good enough or ready enough. I have worked very hard and have had to lose 16kgs to be able to make it here. And these recent bouts, as well as the coach’s comments have fuelled my ambition even further.

I truly believe I have it in me to get another shot at Olympic glory,” he told this daily The trials are coming up at the end of this month and the league has given Manoj the chance to test his skills against strong opposition. “The timing of the league could not have been better. It is competitive and whoever is in the ring knows the world is watching and so is focussed on earning a positive result. So you need to be on your toes all the time.”

Manoj, part of Punjab Panthers, did not take part in Friday’s encounter against Bengaluru Brawlers after sustaining a nasty cut against Duryodhan in the last match. He needed multiple stitches and wants to avoid further injury ahead of the trials. “Better to take rest than rush back as the trials are what is most important at this point,” he added.

His father, a former war veteran, and elder brother have constantly supported him during his time away from the spotlight and the stories they narrated aided him in keeping the fire burning within.“My brother keeps narrating historical tales of valour as well as war stories of my father, a part of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. He knows how to keep me motivated and now that I’m finally back, I will not let this chance slip.”

Regarding the recent doping incidents in boxing, Manoj added that SAI and the sports ministry need to work in tandem and create further awareness and it should start from an early age group. “Inadvertently, wrongdoings happen but the hard work should start from an early age so that kids while growing up, know it brings shame to the sport as well as the country,” he signed off.

