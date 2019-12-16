Crowdfunding behind inter-school swimming meet

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not often do we see a district association raising Rs 5 lakh for an inter-school competition. The swimming meet conducted by Madras District Aquatic Association, which concluded on Sunday, for the first time raised a big sum for an event of that level. This, though, was not planned.

A former swimmer named Sherlyn Devadason, who was trained by KK Mukundan — former national coach and now the secretary of MDAA — donated Rs 500 after knowing about the event initially. After that, she had posted details of the meet on social media, requesting public to donate. This triggered a big response. “We never expected this kind of response,” Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association (TNSAA) and MDAA president Dr Sadayavel Kailasam said on the sidelines of the event at Lady Andal School’s ORCA Pool. “Her post on social media went viral and many parents and former swimmers came forward to contribute. In three weeks, we had collected around Rs 5 lakh.”

With funds in hand, the MDAA decided to award coaches who have played a significant part in shaping swimmers from the state. Apart from the 23 cycles — each costing Rs 5000 — that were handed over to the winners, MDAA gave seven electric cycles to coaches. Each electric cycle is worth Rs 22,000.

“Our policy is to spend whatever fund we get judiciously for swimmers. We don’t believe in locking it in the bank and saving it. For state meets, we get sponsorships from corporates. But for school level meets, it’s not the same,” Kailasam added. The association is planning to do the same next year and help out the swimmers from economically weaker sections.

Selection trials

The TNSAA will conduct selection trials for south zone meet from December 27 to 30 at the Velachery Aquatic Complex.Results: Overall championship: Chetinad Vidhyashram. Individual championships: Boys: Group I: H Ahmed Azraq (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: S Karthikeyan (MCC Higher School), Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). Girls: Group I: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School). Gold medallists: Boys: 50m Breaststroke: Group I: H Ahmad Azraq (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: S Karthikeyan (MCC Higher School). Group III: Aaditya R (Sindhi Model SSS). 100m Backstroke: Group I: S Rohith (St Brittos Academey). Group II: S Karthikeyan (MCC MHS). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Butterfly: Group I: PJ Navodith (KV Island Ground). Group II: Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). 50m Freestyle: K Saran (St John’s Mt Hr School). Group II: Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). Girls: 50m Breaststroke: Group I: MS Yuvalakshmi (Rosary MHSS). Group II: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School). 100m Backstroke: Group I: Shakthi Kumar (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: Nidhi Vora (CPS Global School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School). 100m Butterfly: Group I: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: Nidhi Vora (CPS Global School). Group III: M Kadambari (Chettinad Vidyashram). 50m Freestyle: Group I: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School).

Winners of the inter-state aquatic meet with TNSAA and MDAA president Dr Sadayavel Kailasam (6th from left) in Chennai on Sunday |P JAWAHAR