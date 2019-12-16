Home Sport Other

Crowdfunding behind inter-school swimming meet

With funds in hand, the MDAA decided to award coaches who have played a significant part in shaping swimmers from the state.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of the inter-state aquatic meet with TNSAA and MDAA president Dr Sadayavel Kailasam (6th from left) in Chennai on Sunday | p JAWAHAR

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not often do we see a district association raising Rs 5 lakh for an inter-school competition. The swimming meet conducted by Madras District Aquatic Association, which concluded on Sunday, for the first time raised a big sum for an event of that level. This, though, was not planned.

A former swimmer named Sherlyn Devadason, who was trained by KK Mukundan — former national coach and now the secretary of MDAA — donated Rs 500 after knowing about the event initially. After that, she had posted details of the meet on social media, requesting public to donate.  This triggered a big response. “We never expected this kind of response,” Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association (TNSAA) and MDAA president Dr Sadayavel Kailasam said on the sidelines of the event at Lady Andal School’s ORCA Pool. “Her post on social media went viral and many parents and former swimmers came forward to contribute. In three weeks, we had collected around Rs 5 lakh.”

With funds in hand, the MDAA decided to award coaches who have played a significant part in shaping swimmers from the state. Apart from the 23 cycles — each costing Rs 5000 — that were handed over to the winners, MDAA gave seven electric cycles to coaches. Each electric cycle is worth Rs 22,000.  

“Our policy is to spend whatever fund we get judiciously for swimmers. We don’t believe in locking it in the bank and saving it. For state meets, we get sponsorships from corporates. But for school level meets, it’s not the same,” Kailasam added. The association is planning to do the same next year and help out the swimmers from economically weaker sections.

Selection trials
The TNSAA will conduct selection trials for south zone meet from December 27 to 30 at the Velachery Aquatic Complex.Results: Overall championship: Chetinad Vidhyashram. Individual championships: Boys: Group I: H Ahmed Azraq (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: S Karthikeyan (MCC Higher School), Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). Girls: Group I: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School).  Gold medallists: Boys: 50m Breaststroke: Group I: H Ahmad Azraq (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: S Karthikeyan (MCC Higher School).  Group III: Aaditya R (Sindhi Model SSS). 100m Backstroke: Group I: S Rohith (St Brittos Academey). Group II: S Karthikeyan (MCC MHS). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). 100m Butterfly: Group I: PJ Navodith (KV Island Ground). Group II: Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). Group III:  Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). 50m Freestyle: K Saran (St John’s Mt Hr School). Group II: Sarvapalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School). Group III: Kaveen Raj (Chettinad Vidyashram). Girls: 50m Breaststroke: Group I: MS Yuvalakshmi (Rosary MHSS). Group II: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School). 100m Backstroke: Group I: Shakthi Kumar (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: Nidhi Vora (CPS Global School). Group III: P Preshetha (Chennai Public School). 100m Butterfly: Group I: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: Nidhi Vora (CPS Global School). Group III: M Kadambari (Chettinad Vidyashram). 50m Freestyle: Group I: Smruthi Mahalingam (Chettinad Vidyashram). Group II: K Bala Ponni (CSI Bain School). Group III:  P Preshetha (Chennai Public School).

Winners of the inter-state aquatic meet with TNSAA and MDAA president Dr Sadayavel Kailasam (6th from left) in Chennai on Sunday |P JAWAHAR

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swimming meet Madras District Aquatic Association Crowdfunding
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp