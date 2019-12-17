Home Sport Other

84-year-old Canadian becomes oldest to complete Antarctic Ice Marathon

According to a report in CTV, Svenningse, who started the race December 13, took 11 hours and 41 minutes to finish it on Monday.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

(Twitter|Roy Jorgen Svenningsen)

(Twitter|Roy Jorgen Svenningsen)

By IANS

OTTAWA: An 84-year-old Canadian national named Roy Jorgen Svenningsen has become the oldest person ever to complete the Antarctic Ice Marathon.

According to a report in CTV, Svenningse, who started the race December 13, took 11 hours and 41 minutes to finish it on Monday.

"At one point, I thought, I don't think I'm going to do this all the way," Roy said.

"I wanted to finish it, and that was it," he said, adding: "I just thought I better get it done."

Roy, a retired oil worker, is from the Canadian city of Edmonton, and he has been running since 1964. He spent a year training for 42-km Antarctic marathon.

The Antarctic Ice Marathon is the planet's southernmost race and is considered one of the toughest.

For an entry fee of 24,800 Canadian dollars (about $19,000), participants are flown to and from Antarctica via Chile's southernmost airport and are fed and lodged in tented accommodations and provided professional photos of their once-in-a-lifetime run.

The winner of this year's race was William Hafferty of the US, who set an event record time of 3 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antarctic Ice Marathon Roy Jorgen Svenningsen
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp