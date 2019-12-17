Mehuli not losing sleep over competition in 10m air rifle

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AFTER a disappointing sixth-place finish at the ISSF World Cup Finals in China, Mehuli Ghosh ironed out a few technical issues with coach Joydeep Karmakar and that paved the way for a record-breaking display at the recently-concluded South Asian Games.

After mainly shooting in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section most of the time this year, she finally got the chance to compete in the main draw in Putian. However, despite qualifying for the finals in the 10m air rifle event in sixth place, she could not make her chance count. “Competing in MQS was frustrating sometimes, especially considering my scores were well above the qualifying mark. But I could not help it and Joydeep sir kept motivating me. I was obviously disappointed to miss out in China. Certain things just did not work for me there and I told sir about it. While shooting in the MQS section, the problems did not reveal themselves but the star-studded field in the Finals exposed them. As soon as we were back, we started working on correcting those flaws. And obviously, it bore fruit in Nepal” she told this daily.

The 19-year-old scored 253.3 in the SAG final thereby bagging gold. Her score is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9, held by compatriot Apurvi Chandela. Unfortunately, Ghosh’s achievement will not be considered a world record as the South Asian Games’ results are not recognized by the ISSF.

“Records are not that important for me. My performance over there gave me a huge boost and was a reminder that I can still make the cut for Tokyo.”

India has earned two quota places in 10m air rifle and the Commonwealth Games silver medallist trails Anjum Moudgil by 0.3 points. The road is arduous but both Mehuli and her coach have not given up. “Sir keeps reminding me that the job is quite difficult but not impossible. He wants me keep at it and if in the end, I cannot make it, the world is not ending. I have time on my side and I just need to keep believing in myself.”

The Youth Olympic silver winner also added that she does not get bogged down by the level of competition in the 10m air rifle category and instead tries to get inspired by the performance of the others. “Anjum and Apurvi are both quality shooters. I try and learn from them every time. So many youngsters are also coming up and all this keeps me on my toes and I feel competing and practicing with them has, in turn, made me a better shooter.”

Currently taking part in the Nationals in Bhopal, Mehuli lauded the Khelo India Youth Games initiative, ahead of its third edition in Guwahati between January 9-22. “I participated in the Khelo India Games this year and it almost felt like competing in a major competition. Such exposure will help new shooters immensely on how to handle pressure on the big stage.”