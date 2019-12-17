Home Sport Other

WFI to hold selection trials for Olympic qualifier

The decision to give Bajrang an exception was taken because of lack of competition in his weight category.

Published: 17th December 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sushil Kumar will have to undergo selection trials if he wishes to compete in the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to organise trials to select grapplers not only for the second Olympic qualifier, but also for Asian Championships. The latter is scheduled from February 18 to 23, while the continental event will be held in Xian (China) from March 27 to 29.

“The selection trials will be held next month. The move aimed at giving every wrestler a chance to qualify for the Olympics. For Asian Championships, everyone except Bajrang Punia have to appear in the trials,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, said.

The decision to give Bajrang an exception was taken because of lack of competition in his weight category.Three male wrestlers, Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the Games during the World Championships in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) in September.

Wrestlers from every participating nation can compete in six weight categories in each style — freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling — in Olympics. This means three spots in freestyle (74kg, 97kg, 125kg), five in women’s wrestling (50kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg) and all six in Greco-Roman (60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg) are still up for grabs.

“National campers, including the ones who recently won a gold each in South Asian Games (SAG), can compete in the trials. Apart from these wrestlers, U-23 World Championship medallists and those who missed the nationals on medical grounds will be allowed to participate.”.

The trials will also be a chance for Sakshi Malik (62kg), Pooja Dhanda and Sarita Mor (57kg) to book a slot for the continental qualifier.

Gaurav Baliyan and Parveen Rana will be the main contenders when Sushil takes the mat during the trials. Gaurav won the 74kg gold at SAG. Parveen finished second in the nationals, losing to Gaurav in the final.
WFI will also organise national camps for men and women wrestlers, and that starts from December 20. Like the past, the male wrestlers will camp in Sonepat while the camp for female wrestlers will be held in Lucknow.

After the Continental event, World Qualification Tournament in Sofia (Bulgaria), from April 30 to May 3, will be the last chance for remaining wrestlers to qualify for Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp