Nikhat Zareen frustrated after Mary Kom pulls out of fight

NEW DELHI: Now, the spat between MC Mary Kom and challenger Nikhat Zareen has spilled onto the Big Bout League. Their highly-anticipated clash was set to take place on Tuesday but Mary, representing Punjab Panthers, pulled out citing back pain against the NE Rhinos opponent. Nikhat feels the Boxing Federation of India’s selection criteria may complicate things.

BFI has decided that the trials in each category will include four boxers — world championship medallist, gold and silver winner in the nationals and one more. In the 51kg category, Mary, by virtue of her bronze in Russia, has already made the cut while Jyoti Gulia and Ritu Grewal finished first and second in the nationals. This leaves Nikhat battling for the fourth spot with SAG medallist Pinki Rani based on her performance in the private league.

The BFI, however, is quite clear. Between Nikhat and Pinki, whosoever wins will have the best chance of qualifying for the trials. Apparently, there is no ambiguity after Nikhat won the bout against Pinki.

Nikhat revealed that she was still unsure whether she would be allowed to take part in the upcoming trials, because of which she was counting on this Big Bout clash.

“The league is being telecast all over unlike the trials. This was the best chance to show why I have been asking for a free and fair trial. This would have proven to the people that I deserve a shot. But now that she has pulled out, I’m disappointed and will have to wait for the selection trials. Even for that, I’m not sure what will happen as the BFI are yet to give anything in writing. (I) will speak to the officials post the Big Bout League,” the Telangana pugilist said.

Her decision to take part in the private meet instead of the nationals where Jyoti and Ritu qualified for the trials, now comes under the scanner. But even for this, the 23-year-old said she was not consulted, with BFI executive director RK Sacheti deciding that Mary, Nikhat and Pinki Rani would take part in the league.

“If I would have known the BFI would formulate such a policy, I would have definitely gone and taken part in the Nationals. But now that I’m here, I wanted to fight against Mary and prove that I’m indeed capable of backing up my words. As for Pinki being in the fray, I have already beaten her during the first bout here and that should settle the debate.”The final decision will be taken on Dec 21 in a meeting of the coaches and the selection committee.