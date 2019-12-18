Only Rs 5 lakh for NSDF this year

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

The numbers are startling and as they say, these numbers too don’t lie. At one level it’s ridiculously insane that, despite the introduction of corporate social responsibility (CSR) schemes, the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) is not receiving enough money. It received only Rs 5 lakh this financial year — when the Olympics are just seven months away.

Over the last two years the contributions towards the funds have fallen. In 2018-19 it received only Rs 7 crore compared to Rs 12.92 crore a year before. Believe it or not, NSDF received RUPEES ZERO in 2010-11.

It’s ridiculous to compare cricket with other sports in the country but then it seems inevitable. The amount eight franchises will spend on Thursday during mini-auction is Rs 207.65 crore. NSDF, since its inception, is nowhere near the Rs 200 crore-mark through contributions.

One can also argue that national sports federations are getting a lot of sponsors in the last 10 years, which is true but at the same time such lack of funds for NSDF is baffling.

The NSDF was launched in 1998 and its novel objective was to attract corporate funding for sports development.

“NSDF aims to mobilise resources from the Government as well as non-government organisations and individuals to provide the required support for the promotion of specific sports disciplines...”

The fund works this way. Whatever the corporates donate to the funds, the government too compensates with an equal amount. In the last 10 years, according to figures furnished in the Lok Sabha in reply to an unstarred question, NSDF received only Rs 107.51 crore. Of this, Jaypee Sports International Limited gave them Rs 10 crore for three years (2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15). In two of these three years, that sum was all that the NSDF got.

Most of the contributors are from public sector undertaking (PSU) companies. India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited contributed `10 crore for three years (2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18) primarily for badminton. The highest revenue it generated was in 2016-17 when Coal India Limited contributed Rs 25 crore. Interestingly, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has contributed the most — Rs 50 crore — to NSDF since its inception. Ministry also feels there has been a rise in the participation of private companies sponsoring athletes and NSFs.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju too admitted that “the contribution from the corporate sector has been low. Funds are not received state or sector-wise”. He also said that the funds are being utilised for “training and competitive exposure of sportspersons, sports infrastructure development, etc, mainly in priority sports disciplines like archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, shooting, wrestling and weightlifting. Customised training and competitive exposure of medal prospects, who are included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme is also being funded from NSDF.”

Substantial spending on athletes under TOPS began after it was launched in 2014. Sports academies run by eminent sportspersons too are being funded. The ministry, this year, has contributed about Rs 70 crore that includes backlog and other corresponding funds of their share. Apparently, the ministry has received around Rs 158 crore as contribution and with ministry’s contribution, the total amount would have been around Rs 300 crore. The ministry spent more than Rs 200 crore on TOPS and other schemes. It needs to be seen if contributions increase in Olympic year.

