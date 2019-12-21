Home Sport Other

India in 7th position on World Anti-Doping Agency list for violations

In the same list for 2016, released last year, India had occupied the same spot with 73 positive tests from 2831 samples collected. 

Published: 21st December 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Doping

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a worrying sign for Indian sport, a report released by the World Anti-Doping Agency consisting of dope infractions recorded in 2017 across the world has revealed that the country was fifth-highest when it came to total number of positive dope tests in Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF), while it was seventh-highest in the list of Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV) .

The report stated that the French Anti-Doping Agency had the highest number with 164 AAF followed by USA with 136. Only China (84) and Italy (75) had more cases of doping in 2017 than India with 71. Out of this, 57 were registered as ADRVs. This number might rise as it is understood that there are still pending cases. But an even more worrying statistic is that India’s 71 dope cases came from a much lesser number of samples collected.

While the French anti-doping agency collected 7276 samples, USA collected 9820 and China 11049. The National Anti-Doping Agency’s 3174 samples collected pales in comparison to these numbers. Indeed, when it comes to the dope cases per samples collected ratio, only Iran does worse than India in the top ten.

In the same list for 2016, released last year, India had occupied the same spot with 73 positive tests from 2831 samples collected.  As revealed by this newspaper, the number of dope cases registered by NADA has risen sharply since. The first eleven months of 2019 alone saw Indian athletes fail 156 dope tests, a cause for concern ahead of an Olympic year.

The WADA report also revealed that athletics had registered the most number of failed dope tests in the year with 295 cases while bodybuilding was a close second with 292. Cycling was a close second with 280. Even more intriguing is that football, with 167, is ranked ahead of one of the usual suspects — weightlifting (155).  Cricket had six cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adverse Analytical Findings Doping WADA Indian sposts India doping
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp