Three meet records on first day of state aquatics

CHENNAI: The 32nd Tamil Nadu state swimming championship, part of south zone selection trials, saw three new meet records being created on Friday at SDAT aquatic complex in Velachery.

T Jashua Thomas from Balakrishna MHSS (2’34.65, 200m breaststroke, Group 1), Sarvepalli Sai Aditya from ORCA (1’08.73, 100m freestyle, Group 4) and Pramiti Gnanasekaran from SDAT ASP (0’36.99, 50m backstroke, Group 3) set the new meet records. Around 650 swimmers took part in the event, which will conclude on Saturday. The south zone meet will be held in Hyderabad from January 3 to 5.

Boys: Group 1: 50m Backstroke: C Darel Steve (Balakrishna MHSS) 00’30.63. 200m Freestyle: H Sai Ganesh (Turtles) 02’13.04. 400m Individual medley: L Ben Hanan (Balakrishna MHSS) 05’24.30. Group 2: 50m Backstroke: MJ Praveen Kumar (Balakrishna Mat Hr SS) 00’30.86. 200m Breaststroke: T Jashua Thomas (Balakrishna MHSS) 02’34.65 NMR. 200m Freestyle: Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav (ORCA) 02’09.64. 400m Individual medley: MJ Praveen Kumar (Balakrishna MHSS) 05’22.91. Group 3: 50m Backstroke: S Krishiy Keishav (SDAT Dolphin) 00’36.68. 50m Breaststroke: B Sahaya Sithin (Balakrishna MHSS) 00’41.34. 200m Freestyle: S Roshan (Turtles) 02’34.04. Group 4: 50m Backstroke: S Gokulan (SDAT Dolphin) 00’36.55. 100m Freestyle: Sarvepalli Sai Aditya (ORCA) 01’08.73 NMR.

Girls: Group 1: 50m Backstroke: GR Rakshna (Vels) 00’34.74. 200m Freestyle: V Jothi (NLC) 02’35.18. 400m Individual medley: S Kaviya (Turtles) 06’41.77. Group 2: 50m Backstroke: K Akshita (SDAT Dolphin) 00’34.58. 200m Freestyle: R Mahalakshmi (Chettinad Vidyashram)02’27.29. 400m Individual medley: SK Sugani (Balakrishna Mat Hr SS) 06’13.94. Group 3: 50m Backstroke: S Sandhya (SDAT Shakthi) 00’36.88. 50m Breaststroke: S Dayanitha (Waves) 00’41.18. 200m Freestyle: S Jemimah (SDAT Theni) 02’52.91. Group 4: 50m Backstroke: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT ASP) 00’36.99 NMR. 100m Freestyle: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT ASP) 01’11.20.

Rishi stars in CSK event

R Rishi’s 58 n.o helped Lady Andal beat Concordia (Vellore) by 120 runs in the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, in Tirunelveli.

Brief scores: Vidya Mandir (Chennai) 165/6 in 20 ovs (Ramnath 38, Rahul Ayyappan 45) bt Govt Boys MHSS, Srirangam 108 in 18.1 ovs (Madhan 33; Achyuth 4/14, Vijay 4/17). Pts: Vidya Mandir 4; Govt Boys HSS 0. Sri Ramakrishna, Coimbatore 125/7 in 20 ovs (Harijith 34, Susheel 46) bt CS Academy, Erode 62 in 17.1 ovs. Pts: Sri Ramakrishna 4; CS Academy 0. Lady Andal, Chennai 186/6 in 20 ovs (Premkumar 51, Rishi 58 n.o; Mirutyun 3/22) bt Concordia, Vellore 66 in 17.4 ovs (Ahuja 4/8, Karen 3/10). Pts: Lady Andal 4; Concordia 0. SMBM, Dindigul 66/7 in 20 ovs (Iyappan 3/7) lost to Plato’s Academy, Tirupur 70/3 in 10.3 ovs. Ps: Plato’s 4; SMBM 0.

Madhavan in final

Madhavan Siddharth beat Kannan Govind 6-1, 6-1 in the boys’ semifinals of Robin Manfred U-14 AITA ranking tournament held at MPTA-KTC courts.