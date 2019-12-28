We are favourites to qualify: Sharath Kamal

SAR Thiruvikraman By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Approaching the New Year, Indian table tennis is nurturing big dreams. After a string of impressive performances in 2018 and 2019, the men’s team has locked their eyes on a historic Olympic berth. The contingent is high on confidence at the practice camp for the qualifying competition in Portugal from January 22-26. The players received a big boost on Friday, following the visit of eight-time former national champion Kamlesh Mehta.

The former national coach had an interactive session with the likes of A Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, and Manav Thakkar. “I met the team and wished them for the qualifiers,” said the 59-year-old. According to the new format, each tie consists of four singles and a doubles match. The No 1 player of the team can play two singles. The No 2 and 3 can play one single and one doubles each. Teams can have a minimum of three and maximum of five players.

The experienced Sharath is happy with the team’s preparations. “We are favourites to qualify for the Olympics and hoping to put on a good show,” said the World No 41. Sharath believes the rise of table tennis in India began in 2016. “There was a clear structure in place. Funding from Sports Authority of India improved and the then coach Massimo Costantini helped us improve,” said the 37-year-old.

Sharath feels the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), which started in 2016, is one of the reasons for the recent success. “It provided exposure and mental preparation for the players. This was not there in India before 2016. (G) Sathiyan and Manika (Batra) are the finds of the tournament,” said the player, who won team and mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. Having moved to Europe in 2004 for experience, he says that is now available to players in India.

The men’s team’s practice sessions in Chennai focussed on the game, physical fitness and footwork. The team is travelling to Germany, where they will train with their national team from January 12-20. Combinations and strategies are expected to be finalised in Germany.