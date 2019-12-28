Home Sport Other

We are favourites to qualify: Sharath Kamal

The former national coach had an interactive session with the likes of A Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, and Manav Thakkar.

Published: 28th December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former national champion and coach Kamlesh Mehta (3rd R) interacts with the Indian men’s table tennis team in Chennai on Friday | D sampathkumar

By SAR Thiruvikraman
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Approaching the New Year, Indian table tennis is nurturing big dreams. After a string of impressive performances in 2018 and 2019, the men’s team has locked their eyes on a historic Olympic berth. The contingent is high on confidence at the practice camp for the qualifying competition in Portugal from January 22-26. The players received a big boost on Friday, following the visit of eight-time former national champion Kamlesh Mehta.

The former national coach had an interactive session with the likes of A Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, and Manav Thakkar. “I met the team and wished them for the qualifiers,” said the 59-year-old. According to the new format, each tie consists of four singles and a doubles match. The No 1 player of the team can play two singles. The No 2 and 3 can play one single and one doubles each. Teams can have a minimum of three and maximum of five players.

The experienced Sharath is happy with the team’s preparations. “We are favourites to qualify for the Olympics and hoping to put on a good show,” said the World No 41. Sharath believes the rise of table tennis in India began in 2016. “There was a clear structure in place. Funding from Sports Authority of India improved and the then coach Massimo Costantini helped us improve,” said the 37-year-old.

Sharath feels the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), which started in 2016, is one of the reasons for the recent success. “It provided exposure and mental preparation for the players. This was not there in India before 2016. (G) Sathiyan and Manika (Batra) are the finds of the tournament,” said the player, who won team and mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. Having moved to Europe in 2004 for experience, he says that is now available to players in India.

The men’s team’s practice sessions in Chennai focussed on the game, physical fitness and footwork. The team is travelling to Germany, where they will train with their national team from January 12-20. Combinations and strategies are expected to be finalised in Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
table tennis Sharath Kamal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp