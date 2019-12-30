Home Sport Other

Koneru Humpy on top of the World

Koneru Humpy

By R Srinivasa Raghavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Steely nerves and tremendous determination helped Koneru Humpy bag her maiden World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title in Moscow on Saturday. As a matter of fact, it was the Indian’s first World crown at the senior level. The 32-year-old sealed the title by winning the one-off armageddon game against Lei Tingjie, which happened because of a 1-1 deadlock in the blitz tie-break games.

There was a three-way tie for top spot between Lei Tingjie, Humpy and Ekaterina Atalik (all 9/12), which resulted in a playoff for deciding the champion. Having the best tie-break scores, Lei Tingjie and Humpy qualified for the title clash, while an unlucky Atalik had to settle for bronze.

There was plenty of drama on the last day, especially in the final round. Humpy did what she had to do, winning against Tan Zhongyi, and waited for the top board result to unfold. Needing a draw to win the title, Lei Tingjie succumbed to pressure, going down to Atalik in a long game. Thanks to Atalik, Humpy got a shot at the title, which she fully capitalised.

“This is my first World title. I’m very happy and excited with this victory,” said a smiling Humpy. No one expected me to win the rapid title. I was never good in rapid. It was an unexpected victory for me.”

“Congratulations to Koneru Humpy. A great performance and World Champion of Rapid,” tweeted five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Humpy’s stunning achievement. Former national champion Vijayalakshmi Subbaraman echoed the same: “Congrats to our very own Koneru Humpy for winning the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship in Russia. What a comeback. Take a bow. You are a true inspiration for all Indian women.” Coming to the tournament, Humpy had a good first day, scoring three wins and a draw. She could manage only 2.5 points on the next day, which included two wins, one draw and one loss to Romanian No 1 Irina Bulmaga. Winning the last two rounds on the final day of rapid proved crucial in hindsight.

Humpy gained 44.6 points to leapfrog to world No 12 in the rapid live ratings (2482.6). Humpy has been on a song in the second half of 2019. She won the Women’s Grand Prix in Skolkova, Russia. The World No 3 followed it up by taking the second spot in the second leg of Women’s GP in Monaco. Icing on the cake was winning the strongest rapid tournament in the Russian capital. Her only attempt at the world title came in the classical format in 2011, when she lost to Hou Yifan.

ALSO READ | New bundle of joy as Koneru Humpy wins world rapid title

Dronavalli Harika, only other Indian in the fray, finished 13th with eight points. She faltered on the third day to miss out on a podium finish.

Final placings
Women (Top 5):  1-3: K Humpy (Ind), Lei Tingjie (Chn), E Atalik (Tur) 9, 4-5: O Girya (Rus), Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 8.5. Open: 1. M Carlsen (Nor) 11.5, 2-4: A Firouzja (FIDE), H Nakamura (USA), V Artemiev (Rus) 10.5, 5. L Aronian (Arm) 10.

