Home Sport Other

IOA ends boycott call for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The IOA will submit the ISSF and NRAI proposal to the CGF sports committee.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta (L) and president Narinder Batra at the AGM

IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta (L) and president Narinder Batra at the AGM

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially withdrew its threat to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games while also revealing their desire to bid to host for various multi-nation sporting events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games as well as the Youth Olympics.

In its annual general meeting held at their headquarters here on Monday, a variety of topics were discussed by members which included talks on the controversial 2017 draft of the Sports Code as well as hosting the prestigious IOC session in Mumbai among other things.

“We will be sending a team to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and have officially taken back our withdrawal threat,” IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta said. To this, Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said: “The CGF and the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement are delighted India has confirmed their intent to participate.”

With shooting being denied a place on the roster of sports in the upcoming edition of the CWG, IOA president Narinder Batra had said India might withdraw from the Games until shooting was included. Last week, NRAI and ISSF had proposed hosting a Commonwealth Shooting Championships in India prior to the event in England.

The IOA will submit the ISSF and NRAI proposal to the CGF sports committee.Regarding the possibility of medals not being counted in the main table, IOA president Narinder Batra refused to pre-empt what the final call would be. “When the whole episode started, no one could have envisaged such positive talks taking place before the end of the year.”

The AGM approved the idea of trying to bid for hosting rights for the 2026 Youth Olympics, 2026 Commonwealth Games, 2030 Asian Games and the biggest event of them all, the 2032 Summer Olympics. The IOA will now formally submit a proposal regarding the same to the Government of India.“We have decided to bid. Youth Olympics is one of the priorities. If we win the right to host the 2026 CWG, then we will try for Asian Games in 2030. Olympics is the ultimate aim,” Batra added.Another interesting development to emerge from the AGM was the fact that IOA will write to CGF regarding including archery in the sports programme as well. Archery, just like shooting, is not one of the CWG core sports. The CGF’s next meeting is on January 10.“We will send them a letter to include archery as well. Let’s see if it (can be conducted) along the lines of a Commonwealth Championship,” Batra added.

IOC session
India will soon submit a final bid to the IOC with regards to hosting the IOC session in 2023 in Mumbai. The venue has been evaluated and the IOA has formed a committee to look into it. “By end of January, we should know the outcome. There is no talk whatsoever of shifting the session to Delhi.”

Sports Code
Batra also added that the IOA has rejected the controversial draft of the 2017 Sports Code which is currently pending with the Delhi High Court. Earlier, the Sports Ministry, in an affidavit to the court, had also rejected the same.

Batra’s reasoning was that neither any NSF nor the IOA was ever a part of the discussions on the draft code. Batra, then FIH chief, was invited to be part of the panel. He is currently not a part of any committee looking into this.

“In the 2017 Committee, there was no representative from the IOA or NSF. I was called as FIH chief to express good practices of the international federations. I had written that out of the 38 international federations (29 Summer Olympics and 9 Winter Olympics), 31 have no rule that you have to follow age and tenure guidelines. Out of the remaining seven, only two follow age and tenure and the remaining five follow either age or tenure guidelines and not both. I gave that report.”

Key decisions
The IOA AGM confirmed that the 2020 National Games would be held in Goa from October 20 to November 4.
IOA had asked 3 NSFs — EFI, golf & sailing to amend their constitution. Yet to reach a resolution.
Expecting 150-member strong Tokyo Olympics contingent and medals in double digits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association 2022 Commonwealth Games
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp