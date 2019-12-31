Olympics in 2032: IOA house okays, over to government

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The year 2032 might see the largest sporting extravaganza in the world, the Summer Olympics, coming to India. The decision to bid to host the multi-sport event was taken by the Indian Olympic Association in its annual general meeting here on Monday.

Before the Olympics, India will also bid to host the 2026 Youth Olympics, the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and the 2030 Asian Games. A formal proposal will now be submitted to the Centre. The final decision is taken by the International Olympic Council in its sessions seven years prior to the meet. “Our AGM has ratified the decision to bid for the events. It is ultimately up to the government to decide. We will be submitting an expression of interest in this regard very soon,” IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta said.

There is indication that the government would not be averse to hosting it. The logic is, it feels if smaller countries can host so can India and it’s a logical progression.

Countries like China, South Korea and Japan are among Asian countries to have hosted the Games.

There is enough time for consultation regarding hosting as preparing a bid is a lengthy process and begins at least 12 years before the Ga­mes. The actual process, however, will start in 2022 and a host city will be announced only in 2025. The last time India hosted a high-profile event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

No African, Central Asian, Middle Eastern, South Asian, or Southeast Asian country has ever been chosen to host an Olympics.