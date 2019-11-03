Swimming tournament under scrutiny

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many of the top swimmers protested at the ongoing Inter-University Championship at the Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, Punjab alleging cheating and result manipulation.

Among those involved include Olympics ‘B’ cut holders Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat and Likith SP. Some even boycotted the event.

“This was a waste of time, energy and money. What we saw was discouraging. When we complained, we got death threats,” said Bengaluru Jain University’s Nataraj, who skipped FINA World Cup for the event.

Such blatant cheating happening at All-India Inter University Swimming Meet 2019. This happens every year. Requesting Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju to take swift action to prevent such incidents from discouraging other athletes at college level. @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/cVwAJt9hug — Anshul Kothari (@swimAnshul) November 2, 2019

In a video tweeted by swimmer Anshul Kothari, Rawat (Delhi University), seemed to have beaten LPU’s Sahil Chopra in the 400m freestyle, clocking 3.59.63m. Yet, the result that came out a day after showed Chopra bagging gold with the same time.

In 50m butterfly, video showed Chopra making a false start. But he was allowed and he won gold with 24.32s timing.