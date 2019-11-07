Home Sport Other

By the touchline: Yan and the Laws of a young football coach

I don’t think it will be a problem as all of us have the same goals and are working towards achieving them as a team.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab FC coach Yan Law is only 26

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AT an age when most footballers are just about to reach the peak of their powers, 26-year-old Yan Law became the youngest to coach an I-League side when he was named Punjab FC coach for the upcoming I-League season. 

He is also the youngest to hold an AFC A licence. The former India U-19 footballer has quite an interesting life story to tell. Belonging to a Chinese immigrant family, his great grandfather was the first to come to the country and settle down in Kolkata. And business and football go hand in hand in the Law household.

“My father is a businessman. But he loves football. He was the reason behind my decision to enter coaching as his passion was contagious,” he told this daily. Yan’s first tryst with coaching was at the age of 18, when he completed the D licence course. 

At that point he was still an active player, turning out for George Telegraph in the Calcutta Football League. “The current Indian Football Association president had, at that point in time, asked me to try my luck. Incidentally, both me and my father did the same course together and passed. It was a fantastic experience and the start of this journey.”

His coaching CV includes the likes of the Bengal Santosh Trophy team and the youth coach at Mohammedan Sporting. And Yan has tasted success as well. “My first-ever job was coaching Calcutta United, a fifth division team at that point in time. I was paid `500 for my services and we ended up winning the division. Soon I was roped in as Bengal assistant coach and we ended up winning the Santosh Trophy.”

Now after entering the big league with Punjab, Yan knows it is a major step-up and he has prepared meticulously for the job. And the former AIFF development officer has been helped by Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj. “Ranjit sir has been kind enough to give me a free hand with regards to selecting players. We have roped in quite a few senior players and I have high expectations from the boys. Hopefully we can create history this time around.”

He has already coached the side during their AFC Cup sojourn and knows them pretty well. Young coaches in football have often suffered when thrust into the limelight with player power often usurping that of their own. But Yan has no such worries.

“I have played with most of the seniors during my India age group days while the others know me from my time at AIFF. I don’t think it will be a problem as all of us have the same goals and are working towards achieving them as a team.”

Yan also has completed FA Level I and II courses and has set his sights on completing the Pro licence come the end of the I-League season. Does he miss playing or is he content with the role he has now?
“The truth is I was always more interested in coaching and hence the decision. I ultimately want to return to Kolkata to coach one of the big two. Till then, I want to gather as much experience as possible and ensure success and a steady flow of quality youth products continues.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp