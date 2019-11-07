Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame. Munjal, whose support and commitment to the promotion of golf has been globally acknowledged, was conferred the honour at a glittering ceremony held at the DLF Golf and Country Club here to present the 2019 Asian Golf Awards on Wednesday evening.

At the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame, Munjal joins legendary golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other leading golf personalities, such as Dr David Chu, the founder of Mission Hills, the world's largest golf resort.

Munjal has been recognized for his role as the steward of the game, not only in Asia, but also globally. Driven by his personal commitment towards the game, Hero MotoCorp is a prominent partner of all three international Golfing Tours - The PGA Tour, The European Tour and the Asian Tour.

Commenting on the occasion, Munjal said: "It is truly humbling to be conferred with such a prestigious honour. We have been associated with golf for over two decades, and this partnership has expanded over the years to different parts of the world. This honour gives us added motivation to remain committed to promoting the sport and enabling youngsters to realize their potential and reach global platforms."