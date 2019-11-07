Home Sport Other

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

Munjal joins legendary golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other leading golf personalities, such as Dr David Chu.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal (File Photo| AFP)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame. Munjal, whose support and commitment to the promotion of golf has been globally acknowledged, was conferred the honour at a glittering ceremony held at the DLF Golf and Country Club here to present the 2019 Asian Golf Awards on Wednesday evening.

At the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame, Munjal joins legendary golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other leading golf personalities, such as Dr David Chu, the founder of Mission Hills, the world's largest golf resort.

Munjal has been recognized for his role as the steward of the game, not only in Asia, but also globally. Driven by his personal commitment towards the game, Hero MotoCorp is a prominent partner of all three international Golfing Tours - The PGA Tour, The European Tour and the Asian Tour.

Commenting on the occasion, Munjal said: "It is truly humbling to be conferred with such a prestigious honour. We have been associated with golf for over two decades, and this partnership has expanded over the years to different parts of the world. This honour gives us added motivation to remain committed to promoting the sport and enabling youngsters to realize their potential and reach global platforms."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal DLF Golf and Country Club 2019 Asian Golf Awards Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp