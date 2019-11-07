Home Sport Other

Kynan misses out, no trap shooters for Olympics

Trap shooter Kynan Chenai had followed the script until the qualification stage. 

Published: 07th November 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trap shooter Kynan Chenai had followed the script until the qualification stage. 
Seeking the first Tokyo Olympics quota for India in the shotgun section, it seemed like he would break the duck after he powered into the six-man final as the second-best shooter at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship.

Three shooters from Kuwait had made the final. One had already made the Games cut before this event. Since the top-three get a berth, only one of the other two Kuwaitis — each nation gets only two per category — would walk away from Doha with the cut. All Kynan had to do was outscore one of the two non-Kuwait rivals.

But what transpired was a disaster. Kynan could not find his range and finished last. His narrow miss means that India won’t have a representative in the event at the Olympics for the first time since 1996. 
Chief shotgun coach Mansher Singh, who had featured in the 1996 Olympics, rued the misses, and said that Kynan’s shooting in the final might have been affected because of delay. “The women’s final was delayed, and the men’s final started at 3.45pm local time. The light fades quite rapidly here. Since Kynan uses power lenses, he was at a disadvantage. It was a bad break. He could never get going.”
Shreyasi Singh, who competes in women’s trap event, was another who suffered a narrow miss. She lost in the shoot-offs (for sixth and last spot in the final) after being tied with four rivals in the qualifiers. “It was very unfortunate. Four out of six could have qualified,” Mansher said.

These “unfortunate” results follow a series of disappointing shows since the start of 2019. Kynan had come close twice. But apart from him, no one had threatened to win a quota. Veteran Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who finished ninth on Wednesday, deemed this as an eye-opener. “It’s the end of an era. Trap has been long considered as the benchmark for shotgun in India. A thorough analysis needs to be carried out.”
Unlike the pistol and rifle sections, shotgun lacks bench-strength; a fact on display during national events. Mansher acknowledged that India needs a fresh crop to push the seniors. “We need a proper system, need to keep working hard and target the next Olympics.”

One factor that has stifled tr­ap shooters is lack of a foreign co­ach. Since Marcello Dradi left, India are yet to fi­nd his replacement. “We have be­en looking for a foreign co­ach. But since this is a key ph­a­se in the Olympic cycle, it’s difficult to find a proven coach. Indian coaches need to step up.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp