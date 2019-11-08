South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16: TN in command thanks to Anirudh Krishnan and Badrinath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unbeaten half-centuries by Anirudh Krishnan and A Badrinath helped Tamil Nadu bag a lead of 173 runs over Karnataka on the second day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match at KSCA, Alur grounds.

Anirudh and Badrinath have so far added 111 runs in 38.5 overs for the second wicket. Earlier, resuming from the overnight score of 46 for 2, Karnataka were all out for 136. K Wafar was the pick of the visitors taking three wickets.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 190 and 119/1 in 43 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 59 n.o, A Badrinath 58 n.o) vs Karnataka 136 in 65.5 ovs (B Vijay Raj 29, K Wafar 3/15).

Rahul shines

All-round display by D Rahul paved the way for Tamil Nadu to defeat Madhya Pradesh by one wicket in the BCCI men’s U-23 one-dayers played at Mandya. Rahul hit two sixes off the first two balls of the 50th over to help Tamil Nadu register a dramatic win.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 232 in 49.2 ovs (Atul Kushwaha 52 n.o, Ankush Tyagi 49, Pranjal Dixit 32; D Rahul 4/39, RS J Sinivas 3/47) lost to Tamil Nadu 233/9 in 49.2 ovs (GV Vignesh 42, S Lok­eshwar 39; Prankesh Rai 4/23, Pankaj Patel 3/51).

Pranavnath bags title

Pranavnath BU of Madurai won the sub-junior boys snooker crown in the DCB Bank Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker state-ranking championship. Vetrivel V (SRBP) retained second position after a nail-biting decider against Pranavnath. Jonah Antony bagged the third position and Hruthick C was placed fourth.

Results: Round-robin league: Pranavnath BU (Madurai) bt Jonah Antony (TNBSA) 2-1; Pranavnath BU (Madurai) bt Hruthick C (Pot Black) 2-0; Vetrivel V (SRBP) bt Hruthick C (Pot Black) 2-1; Vetrivel V (SRBP) bt Pranavnath BU (Madurai) 2-1; Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Vetrivel V (SRBP) 2-0; Hruthick C (Pot Black) bt Jonah Antony (TNBSA) 2-1. Qualifying Round: Pranavnath BU (Madurai) bt Sameeulla N (Venkat Trust) 2-0; Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Rohit (SRBP) 2-1; Hruthick C (Pot Black) bt Gurudev (SRBP) 2-1; Vetrivel V (SRBP) bt Jabez Naveen Kumar (Velammal) 2-0.

Sourav to coach at Chandra

Noted Bengal table tennis player cum coach Sourav Saha will be training and coaching at the SDAT-Medimix Chandra TT coaching centre from November 15 onwards. For details contact: 9840074131, 044-26535131.