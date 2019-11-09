Badrinath’s knock hands TN three points

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A Badrinath’s 94 for Tamil Nadu in its second essay against Karnataka was the feature of the drawn match of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament. Resuming from 119 for 1, Tamil Nadu declared at 236 for 5. Karnataka were 53 for 1 in their second innings when play ended. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 190 & 236/5 decl. in 84 ovs (A Krishnan 68, A Badrinath 94, S Vishal Kumar 5/62) drew with Karnataka 136 and 53/1 in 18 ovs (Abhay Rangan 39 n.o). Points: TN 3; K’taka 1.

Adesh bags maiden title

Adesh Kothari (QBG) won his maiden junior billiards title defeating reigning sub-junior champion Pranavnath BU (Madurai) by 17 points in the 120 minutes time-format in the DCB Bank-Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker state ranking championship here. Results: Junior billiards: Final: Adesh Kothari (QBG) bt Pranavnath BU (Madurai) 335-318. Third place: Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Gurudev (SRBP) 298-117.

Semis: Adesh Kothari (QBG) bt Jonah Antony (TNBSA) 318-192; Pranavnath BU (Madurai) bt Gurudev (SRBP) 201-140. Quarters: Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Sameeulla (Venkat Trust) 231-172; Adesh Kothari (QBG) bt Rohit (SRBP) 273-222; Gurudev (SRBP) w/o Vetrivel C; Pranavnath BU (Madurai) bt Karmuhilan (SRBP) 282-154.

Sivakasi Nadar win

Sivakasi Hindu Nadar Matriculation HSS, Egmore won the Chennai Division inter-school volleyball championship, organised by the Department of School Education, held at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Throwball selection trials

The selection trials for the Tamil Nadu men and women teams to take part in the 42nd senior national throwball championship will be held at Sacred Heart MHSS, Devaraj Nagar, Sholinganallur on November 10. For further details, c o n t a c t : 9 8 4 1 0 2 5 2 5 4 ; 9789373344.

Chess tourney

Guru Nanak College will organise ‘Guru Fest’, a state-level children’s chess tournament to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in the Under 18/14/12/10/8 categories on November 23 and 24 at Guru Nanak College. The event is being organised under the aegis of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association. Matches will be played in a 7-round Swiss format and the entry fee is Rs 300. For details, c o n t a c t : 8144041880; 9444452430.