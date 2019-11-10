Home Sport Other

Madras Cricket Club win in CHA league

 Madras Cricket Club thrashed Ever Merry Hockey Club 5-0 in an A division match of the Chennai Hockey Association league at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras Cricket Club thrashed Ever Merry Hockey Club 5-0 in an A division match of the Chennai Hockey Association league at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday. Madan Raj, Roshan, Hashik, Shajin and Rajiv Reddy scored a goal each for the winners. In another match, Armed Police got the better of Adyar United Hockey 2-1. Ramkumar and Muthmalai were the goal-scorers for Armed Police while Hameswaran netted one for Adyar.  

Results: Sporting Brothers Hockey Club 2 (Paulalvanan 9th and 30th) bt Kottur Full Moon Hockey Club  1 (Srinivasan 43);  Armed Police 2 (Ramkumar 19, Muthmalai 27) bt Adyar United Hockey Club 1 (Hameswaran 42); Madras Cricket Club  5 (Madan Raj 6, Roshan 15, Hashik 23, Shajin 38, Rajiv Reddy 44) bt Ever Merry Hockey Club (0).

