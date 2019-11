Kaushik in quarters of state-ranking billiards and snooker tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DINESH Kaushik of Smart Shooters beat top seed Adesh Kothari 3-0 in the pre-quarters of DCB Bank-Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker junior state-ranking championship on Sunday.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Dinesh Kaushik (Smart Shooters) bt A Kothari (QBG) 3-0; Rohan Surya S (Snook City) bt A Siddharth (SRBP) 3-1; Gurudev (SRBP) bt A Ram (SRBP) 3-0; Gokul S (Smart Shooters) bt Rishikesh (SRBP) 3-0; J Antony (TNBSA) bt Fetus Kumar (ARI) bt Ishan (SRBP) 3-0. Rd 2: A Kothari (QBG) bt Emmanuel S (Q Trickz) 3-0; Gurudev (SRBP) bt Sameeulla (Venkat Trust) 3-2; J Antony (TNBSA) bt Wilford N (Q Trickz) 3-0; Fetus Kumar (ARI) bt Ishan (SRBP) 3-0; Saif (QBG) bt Varun (SRNP) 3-0; Karmugilan (SRBP) bt Saranbala (SRBP) 3-0; Rohit (SRBP) bt Aben (SRBP) 3-2; Sai Prashanth E (Smart Shooters) bt Durgesh (SRBP) 3-1; Abinav (SRBP) bt Rishikumar PK (Salem) 3-0; Pranavnath (Madurai) bt Prem (Pot Black) 3-0.

Ragav shines

Ragav R Nair’s 47 n.o and 5/41 helped Parthasarathy MCC beat Stag CC by 37 runs in a TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA third division league match.

Brief scores: Parthasarathy MCC 161/5 in 30 ovs (B Lalith Kumar 41, Ragav R Nair 47 n.o) bt Stag CC 124 in 24.4 ovs (Ragav R Nair 5/41). 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Michelin Tyres 68 in 20.4 ovs (J Sathish 4/21, Karam Pal Jangra 3/3) lost to Wheels India 72/5 in 13.5 ovs.

Abhisheka victorious

Abhisheka Shannon outplayed Sarah Vethekar 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 11-1 to win the girls’ U-17 title at Eastern Slam Squash Championship, in Kolkata.

Thirumal HA win

Thirumal Hockey Academy thrashed Chetpet Youngsters Hockey Club 5-0 in an A division league match of Chennai Hockey Association. Sriram, Sanjay, Dhushal and Aravin Surya were the scorers.

Results: Yasin Sports Club 3 (Sunil 19 and 47; Eshwar 21) bt Homely Hockey Club 2 (Blessy Singh 12; Vijay Kumar 17). Thirumal Hockey Academy 5 (Sriram 3 and 8; Sanjay 4; Dhushal 9; Aravin Surya 22) bt Chetpet Youngsters Hockey Club 0. Friends Hockey Club 7 (Sudarshan 1, 28, 37, 39; Ravichandran 12; Michael 26 and 32) bt Sivalingam Memorial 1 (Mohd Khathim 4). Kottur Full Moon 3 (Srinivasan 15 and 36; Murali 27) bt St George’s 2 (Sethupandian 4, 28). St Paul’s Recreation 5 (Samuel 7th, Abishek 11, Manikam 13, Anand 22, Logesh 23) bt Coronationn Sports Club 0.

U-13 cricket tourney

Riding on Sailesh Dev’s 30 and 2/15, VMCA defeated Sunshine School by seven wickets in the Young Talents-Grand Sports Trophy U-13 inter-school/academy tournament, in the city on Sunday.

Brief scores: Sunshine School 103 in 29.1 ovs (Harish Siddharth 35) lost to VMCA 104/3 in 17 ovs (Sailesh Dev 30). Kedar Ramapuram 63 in 26 ovs lost to Winnage Reddy’s Academy 65/3 in 15.3 ovs (Sai Sarvesh 3/14).