Home Sport Other

Ready, aim, Tokyo

Shooters add three more Olympic quotas to India’s kitty, swell tally to best-ever of 15

Published: 11th November 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Angad Bajwa (L) & Mairaj Khan (R) did a 1-2 in men’s skeet

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Touch. Feel. Hold. Pull.

That’s how Abhinav Bindra, India’s only individual Olympic gold-medallist, broke down shooting. Over the last 14 months, others have broken it down in simpler terms — See. Shoot. Win.

On Sunday, three more shooters bagged quota places to swell the number to 15 Tokyo berths, an Indian record. After Aishwary Tomar won bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions, Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan won silver and gold in men’s skeet at Asian Championships in Doha. The 1-2 is not only historic — it’s a first for India at this level — but it’s also representative of the sport’s rude health after the Rio Games no-show.

Anjum Moudgil kickstarted the race for quotas with a silver in women’s 10m air rifle at last year’s Worlds in Changwon. Since then, the country’s shooters have been setting records, collecting medals and topping the ranking charts.

Even though India have set new quota benchmarks in the last three Games (9 in 2008, 11 in 2012, 12 in 2016), this 15 should be seen as a new beginning.

For starters, they have 13 out of 16 quota places on offer in rifle and pistol. That’s as many as USA and South Korea and only fewer than China and Japan, who have the full complement of 16.
Anjali Bhagwat and Joydeep Karmakar, former Olympians, say the “presence of domestic coaches in the system” has played a huge role. “When I was there, our managers would fill in the role of chief coach,” Karmakar says. “With due respect to managers, they weren’t coaches.

“The scene today is different. People who were involved in Olympics and have won medals at Asian and Commonwealth Games are coaches. There is proper know-how and they all are keen to give back.”
Karmakar, who finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event at London in 2012, has a point. The likes of Deepali Deshpande, Gagan Narang, Karmakar himself, Suma Shirur and Jaspal Rana among others have taken it upon themselves in developing the skills of the next-gen shooters. Focusing on the grassroots has yielded better than expected results — nine out of 15 quotas were earned by shooters 25 or below (a further one or two may yet come India’s way through world rankings at the end of the qualification period next May).  

The attitude and exposure have also changed. Bhagwat narrates an example to further illustrate this point. “When we used to go to qualifying events to foreign countries, we had this perception of shooters from other countries as sort of superheroes. These youngsters do not carry that sort of baggage with them. They walk into the shooting arena as superheroes themselves. This sort of change in mindset contributed a lot towards winning quotas in places like Brazil (Sanjeev Rajput and Yashaswini Deswal).”     

Exposure and the right facilities have also played a big role. While Karmakar says there has been a ‘sea change (in the system) between then and now’, Bhagwat says the difference is as clear as night and day. “I went to the 2000 Olympics without any ammunition. Nowadays, everybody goes to events 10-15 days in advance to properly plan, prepare and visualise their competition. They are better prepared.”

It turns out the shooters even outdid the expectation of the National Rifle Association of India head Raninder Singh. After the two medals in skeet, he tweeted: “(...) way to go team India you exceeded my estimate by an additional quota.”While what follows next will ultimately decide the conversion rate, with eight months to go, Indian shooting is in a good space at the moment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp