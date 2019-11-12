Dinesh reaches final of billiards & snooker meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dinesh Kaushik S of Smart Shooters defeated Gourde of SRBP 3-1 in the semifinals of the DCB Bank-Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker junior state ranking championship on Monday.

Results: Semifinals: Dinesh Kaushik S (Smart Shooters) bt Gurudev (SRBP) 3-1; Pranav Nath BU (Madurai) bt Jonah Antony (TNBSA) 3-1. Quarters: Dinesh Kaushik S (Smart Shooters) bt Rohan Surya S (Snook City) 3-2; Gurudev (SRBP) bt Gokul S (Smart Shooters) 3-2; Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Karmuhilan (SRBP) 3-0; Pranav Nath BU (Madurai) bt Sai Prashanth E (Smart Shooters) 3-0. Pre-quarterfinals: Karmuhilan (SRBP) bt Saif (QBG) 3-0; Sai Prashanth E (Smart Shooters) bt Rohit (SRBP) 3-2; Pranav Nath BU (Madurai) bt Abinav (SRBP) 3-0.

Siddharth takes fifer

Left-arm spinner M Siddharth’s 5/22 helped Tamil Nadu thrash Baroda by nine wickets in a BCCI men’s U-23 elite group A one-dayer, in Mandya, Karnataka.

Brief scores: Baroda 58 in 18.4 ovs (M Siddharth 5/22) lost to Tamil Nadu 59/1 in 17.2 ovs.

Anna Memorial win

Alagu Raja and Ganesan scored a goal each to guide Anna Memorial Club to 2-1 victory over Adyar Youngsters Club in an A division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Results: Thirumal Hockey Academy 4 (Sriram 3, 11 and 18; Dhushal 46) bt Sivalingam Memorial Hockey Club 1 (Shamil 43). Anna Memorial 2 (Alagu Raja 3, Ganesan 28) bt Adyar Youngsters 1 (Sathya 47).

Sports quiz on Nov 30

Vaels International School and Goal Quiz will conduct an inter-school sports quiz, Quizza ‘19, on November 30. Students from Class VIII to XII can take part in the quiz, which will be held at Vaels International School, Injambakkam. A team comprises two members. The top three teams will receive `50,000, `30,000 and `20,000. Registration fee per team is `200 and entry closes on November 27. For details, contact: 9840927442 or goalquiz@gmail.com.

Elite CA reach finals

R Madhavan’s unbeaten 39 and M Deepan’s 3/24 helped Elite CA defeat St Patricks School by 7 wickets in the Young Talents XCell 1 Sports Trophy U-14 semifinals.

Brief scores: St Patricks School 148/7 in 30 ovs (Nirmal Kumar 54, Harish Adhithya 48, M Deepan 3/24, AA Soorya 2/33) lost to Elite CA 152/4 in 25 ovs (R Madhavan 39 n.o, RK Jayanth 38).