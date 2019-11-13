Home Sport Other

Eye on reclaiming national team berth, Soumyajit keen to continue resurgence

Soumyajit Ghosh, sporting an unkempt beard, could not contain his happiness after securing the TT National Ranking (Central Zone) Table Tennis Championships title on Monday.

Published: 13th November 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Soumyajit Ghosh (File | AP)

Soumyajit Ghosh (File | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soumyajit Ghosh, sporting an unkempt beard, could not contain his happiness after securing the TT National Ranking (Central Zone) Table Tennis Championships title on Monday. It was his first in three years and his second overall.“I cannot begin to tell you how much this win means to me. I have been working hard and I hope I can continue in the same vein and ensure I come back to the Indian team soon,” the 26-year-old told this daily. The win also propelled him to No 4 in the domestic rankings.

Soumyajit has had a bumpy ride in the last couple of years. In March 2018, Ghosh was suspended by Table Tennis Federation of India and ended up missing out on India’s historic showings at the Commonwealth and Asian Games. He then had to face charges of domestic violence. Apart from making him more determined, the paddler has also become quite superstitious.

“I was never into superstitions. I used to watch seniors with their specific routines with regards to wearing certain colour clothing or sitting in a specific seat. But these intervening months have made me superstitious as well. Since I’m playing well now for the last two months, I have not yet shaved. I plan to keep it as long as the run lasts.”

His recent run includes reaching the semifinals of the Nigeria Open, an ITTF Challenge Plus event, in August as well as the semifinals of the West Zone national ranking tournament in Mumbai followed by the title-winning run in Bhavnagar.The former youngest national champion has lost a lot of weight, managed to overcome a persistent hip problem and is bullish about the future. Training with Soumyadeep Roy at his academy in Kolkata has led to a positive change in his life. 

“For the first time in a while, I’m feeling pleased with myself. Now my full focus is on keeping this run going. I cannot begin to thank Soumyadeep Da. He has always motivated me and I also want to thank trainer Chinmoy Roy and physiotherapist Hirak Bagchi.”

Still needing court’s permission before venturing into international waters, the former Olympian needs to choose his tournaments wisely. He plans to play in the Inter-institutional Championships next before trying his luck in the Canadian Open.“I know I’m playing catch-up with the rest of the members of the national team. But I’m not jealous. I know I have to work double hard. I’m hopeful that I can reach the top again.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TT National Ranking
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp