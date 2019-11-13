Home Sport Other

The ball has started rolling higher for Sreelekshmi

Sreelekshmi had learnt the game when she was enrolled by her parents at Kidsland Rollersports Academy in Poojapura under coach A Nazar.

Published: 13th November 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Left: Sreelekshmi B S with her coach A Nazar

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sreelekshmi BS is on a roll these days. The national-level Roll Ball player is the only Malayali player who will be representing the country in the World Cup to be held in Chennai from November 15. And what makes the young girl ecstatic is that she is just a few days away from realising her dream. “I have always dreamt of playing for India in the World Cup,” she said.

The Thiruvananthapuram-native is no rookie to the game. Apart from captaining the Kerala University roll ball team which had obtained the  fourth position in the roll ball University nationals held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, last year, she has also participated in seven national roll ball tournaments in the mini, sub junior, junior and senior levels.

Her first national tournament was in 2010 in Puduchery. She first tasted her biggest victory in 2015 when she managed to secure a gold in a national level tournament. Ever since, there has been no looking back for her. She was immediately selected to play in the School Games Federation under the Indian Roll Ball tourney, in Belgaum, Karnataka, the same year.

Sreelekshmi had learnt the game when she was enrolled by her parents at Kidsland Rollersports Academy in Poojapura under coach A Nazar. “I used to always watch skating on TV. My parents were also very encouraging and asked me to pursue the game,’’ said Sreelekshmi.

She credits her success, especially to her father, an ex-army official who passed away, a month ago. “I’m dedicating my victories to my father,” she said.

A second-year Degree student at the National College of Arts and Science, Sreelekshmi is also passionate about cricket and athletics. She has played  in the district-level cricket competitions organised by the Kerala Cricket Association.

The roll ball players who are participating in the Roll Ball World Cup will undergo a national camp in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, before the event. “Twenty-four athletes including 12 boys and 12 girls are attending the camp. Physical fitness, meditation and game techniques are the key area of focus at the camp,” she said. The World Cup will see Sreelekshmi and the Indian roll ball team squaring off with athletes from 17 countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreelekshmi BS Roll Ball player
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp