Home Sport Other

Big guns set to skip wrestling nationals

Even as their male counterparts are giving the tournament a miss, elite female wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Sakshi Malik (62kg) are set to participate.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat will be participating in the event

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: TOP male wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya will skip the 64th Men, Freestyle and 22nd Women Senior National Wrestling Championship scheduled in Jalandhar from November 29 to December 1. All of them have already booked Olympic quotas by winning medals at World Championships in September. Sushil Kumar (74kg) is also likely to miss the event as he is scheduled to train abroad with his foreign coach.

“I am fit now and have started training but I will not take part in the nationals,” Bajrang, who won a 65kg bronze in Worlds, told this daily. Deepak, who injured his eye and left ankle en route his silver in the 86kg weight category, has also started training. Ravi and Deepak are expected to train with new coach Murad Gaidarov. “I will not compete in Jalandhar,” said Ravi. The wrestler also confirmed that he instead will train in Russia with the new coach.   

Even as their male counterparts are giving the tournament a miss, elite female wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Sakshi Malik (62kg) are set to participate. Vinesh was the lone woman wrestler to bag an Olympic quota during the Worlds. “We are at Vinesh’s in-laws’ place in Kharkhoda, Sonepat. She will compete in the nationals,” Woller Akos, her Hungarian coach said.

Sakshi’s participation was confirmed by Kuldeep Malik, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and India women’s national coach. “All top women wrestlers from Railways including Vinesh, Sakshi and Seema Bisla (50kg) will compete.”

The Railways women’s team is camping in Delhi, while the men are in Phagwara, Punjab. Haryana’s Pooja Dhanda (57kg), however, will miss the event.

RSPB will organise selection trials to pick wrestlers on November 18. They won the overall championships in all the three styles — freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling — in 2018, and have the privilege of fielding two wrestlers in each category. A total of 28 states and two sports promotion boards — RSPB and Services (SSPB) — will be in the fray.

A team has to send entries to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at least 10 days before the event. “Once we receive the lists, then only we can confirm participation,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp