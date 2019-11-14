IOA to meet CGF today

Home Sport Other

The CGF will meet sports minister Kiren Rijiju as well.

CHENNAI: THE stage is set for a brainstorming session between Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to come to some an understanding after India threatened to boycott Birmingham Games over exclusion of shooting due to logistical reasons. Not just a threat to boycott, IOA president Narinder Batra trashed the Games and said it’s a waste of time.

On Thursday, the top brass of IOA, including president and secretary general Rajeev Mehta, will be meeting CGF president Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg to discuss the way forward. India will press for shooting’s inclusion. But that seems unlikely. CGF has already said shooting cannot be held in Birmingham but there is a possibility of a solution acceptable to all.

“We will be taking up the issue of exclusion of shooting in Birmingham and how it’s a setback for India as the sport fetches a lot of medals,” said Mehta. The discussion will also veer around the boycott threat and a possible solution. An IOA meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the pressing issue of boycott as well and how Indian delegates would try and persuade the CGF to come up with an amicable solution. The CGF too is quite optimistic that there would be some kind of fruitful discussion and would definitely see India participate at the Games in Birmingham. The CGF will meet sports minister Kiren Rijiju as well.

