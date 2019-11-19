Home Sport Other

Mairaj using Rio pain as launchpad to Tokyo glory

An Olympic quota secured, Mairaj Ahmad Khan is on a well-deserved small break.

Published: 19th November 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An Olympic quota secured, Mairaj Ahmad Khan is on a well-deserved small break. But he cannot be kept away from the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. He gives pointers to newbies and discusses tricks of the trade. But as soon as he hears the word Olympics, his expression changes. He points to a small hut beside the shotgun range and on the window, three words are written in chalk: Tokyo Olympics Gold.

“I wrote this after returning from the last Olympics. Whenever I shoot, I see the words. They motivate me and remind me of my target. I don’t want to be known as just an Olympian. I want to become an Olympic champion,” the skeet shooter says.The 44-year-old missed out on the finals in Rio after losing in a shoot-off. The pain has not fully disappeared but a newfound determination has taken its place. “It was a 15-hour flight back and I cried the whole time. I cannot go through that phase again. It took me almost two years to get over that. This time, I have practised like I’m in the Olympics and I’m leaving no stone unturned.”

Mairaj secured the quota following a gold-winning display at the Asian Championships last week along with his student Angad Vir Singh Bajwa. The experienced campaigner admits that with Angad around, it helps him in his preparations. “Last time, I was alone and the training can sometimes get monotonous. With both of us around, we can push each other, like we did in the Asian Championships.”

The shooting calendar is choc-a-bloc and it can get hectic for the athletes. The shotgun nationals have started and will be followed by trials and then the World Cup season will start afresh. The former Commonwealth Championships gold winner is looking ahead.“Last time I skipped two World Cups. I plan to do the same. There is no point in reaching Tokyo with an exhausted mind. Good training and proper rest is the best way to prepare. Competing where required is important in an Olympic year.”

While Indian rifle and pistol shooters have captured the imagination of the nation with their consistent showing over the years, shotgun specialists have not really made an impact. “The others keep winning in international competitions. Their bench strength is strong. We are not that well equipped. But if we win at the biggest stage, we will receive more help and will be seen in better light.”

Delhi’s deteriorating air quality is a concern. For skeet shooters, the smog not only hampers vision but since it is an outdoor sport unlike the pistol and rifle events, it can affect health as well. Mairaj jokes that Indians are tough nuts to crack.“Sometimes the moving target becomes hard to spot in the smog. My eyes and throat have been burning since landing in Delhi. But you have to keep at it and these have become normal for shooters in Delhi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp