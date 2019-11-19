Home Sport Other

VFI disowns Pro Volley, to hold own event

After its apparent death and resuscitation, the Pro Volleyball League, it appears, is dead again.

Published: 19th November 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After its apparent death and resuscitation, the Pro Volleyball League, it appears, is dead again. A press release issued by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), after their Annual General Meeting in Jaipur, said that the body had decided to terminate ties with Baseline Ventures, who had organised the league last year.

“The house unanimously decided to hold season 2 of the volleyball league in the name of the Indian Volleyball League (IVL)/National Volleyball League (NVL) from the 25th February 2020 onwards by the Volleyball Federation of India. It was also decided to issue amicable settlement/termination notice to Baseline Ventures...with immediate effect since they have breached the agreement.

The exact venues, broadcaster and name of the franchises will be communicated in due course. Approximately, 6-8 teams will participate in the season of the league,” the VFI statement said. It was also decided to entrust all major decisions pertaining to the conduct of the league to the VFI’s governing council.

The development marks a dramatic left turn after both parties jointly put a statement last week, saying that the second season of Pro Volleyball would start on February 7. It was even announced that Dr Ary Graca, president of the world volleyball body (FIVB), would be attending the final.This newspaper had first reported last month that trouble was brewing between the VFI and Baseline Ventures, casting a cloud over the future of the league.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp