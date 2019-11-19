VFI disowns Pro Volley, to hold own event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After its apparent death and resuscitation, the Pro Volleyball League, it appears, is dead again. A press release issued by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), after their Annual General Meeting in Jaipur, said that the body had decided to terminate ties with Baseline Ventures, who had organised the league last year.

“The house unanimously decided to hold season 2 of the volleyball league in the name of the Indian Volleyball League (IVL)/National Volleyball League (NVL) from the 25th February 2020 onwards by the Volleyball Federation of India. It was also decided to issue amicable settlement/termination notice to Baseline Ventures...with immediate effect since they have breached the agreement.

The exact venues, broadcaster and name of the franchises will be communicated in due course. Approximately, 6-8 teams will participate in the season of the league,” the VFI statement said. It was also decided to entrust all major decisions pertaining to the conduct of the league to the VFI’s governing council.

The development marks a dramatic left turn after both parties jointly put a statement last week, saying that the second season of Pro Volleyball would start on February 7. It was even announced that Dr Ary Graca, president of the world volleyball body (FIVB), would be attending the final.This newspaper had first reported last month that trouble was brewing between the VFI and Baseline Ventures, casting a cloud over the future of the league.