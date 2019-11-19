Vijender Singh: Knocking out naysayers in professional boxing

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: The United Kingdom, Ireland, India, the United States of America and now United Arab Emirates — Vijender Singh’s battleground is spreading. After shuffling between four countries and nine venues, the boxer will be muscling for a chunk of glory at the luxurious Caesars Palace Bluewaters in Dubai on November 22.

In a duel dubbed the #RotundaRumble2, the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist will take on two-time Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu.

Vijender’s pro record reads 11-0, with eight knockouts. After turning pro in 2015, he has won the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Supermiddleweight titles and is passionately waiting for the real deal — the world title, something Tyson Fury feels Vijender is primed to. “He is a great boxer and he knows better,” is how Vijender replied from Dubai where his entourage has landed for the fight. He wants to end the year on a high and take a shot at the World title next year.

After months of hard work and training, Vijender feels it would be a good fight and since he too is a former Commonwealth champion, the fight would be intense.

“I am ready to rumble,” he said.

Despite his formidable victories, the joy of triumph is sometimes muffled by doubts over the standard of opponents.

For Vijender, this is not new. Naysayers have always bugged him and he recollects the days when he had to punch those demons out of his head even while winning medals.

“Nothing new,” he said.

“When I won medals as an amateur in the World Championships, Olympics or even the nationals, people used to doubt. But I was the No 1 boxer in the world too. There are lakhs of boxers around the world. How many wins an Olympic medal? Amateur or professional, I fight for India and I am proud of it. It takes a lot to be a good boxer, a lot of sacrifice and hard work.”

While choosing the opponent, Vijender has little say. “The promoter finds a boxer and then discusses with the coaching staff who knows my style and then they agree. The coach then tells me and I train.

“I have not met Adamu as an amateur and maybe he was not fighting when I started winning at the Commonwealth Games and Championships. But I heard that he is good,” said Vijender about his 42-year-old opponent from Ghana.

Adamu is confident of giving Vijender a stern test and hopes to end his winning run. The Indian who is on a high after winning his US debut in July beating Mike Snider is unfazed.

“My training with Lee Beard was intense and I am feeling good now. Hopefully, I will deliver. I have seen some clips and my team is assessing him closely to strategise for a knockout, hopefully,” chuckles Vijender.

“I am sure it will be sold out and a lot of people from India will come and support me.”He may be stepping into the pro arena, but he still harbours hopes of representing India at the Olympics.

“I hope to go to the Olympics, but right now I am focussing on the fight in hand.”

Know his Opponent

Name Charles Adamu

Country Ghana

Age 42

Nickname The Crusader

Stance Orthodox

Bouts 47

First fight 2001

Wins 33