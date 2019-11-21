Home Sport Other

Failed boxer to world Wushu champ, Praveen Kumar’s sojourn

 From being a laughing stock among friends and family to world champion, Praveen Kumar has come a long way.

Published: 21st November 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

World Wushu champion Praveen Kumar (Photo | Twitter @kuldeep_handoo)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From being a laughing stock among friends and family to world champion, Praveen Kumar has come a long way. All this despite his interest in boxing and his father’s wish for him to become a wrestler.

Praveen recently became the first Indian male wushu world champion, when he beat Philippines’ Russel Diaz in the 48kg sanda category final of the 15th World Wushu Championships in Shanghai. The 22-year-old said the amount of work he put in made him confident of creating history.

“After my silver in the 2016 Asian Championships, I realised that I can go far in this sport. That made me work doubly hard. My coach kept reminding me of the chance to do something memorable and I’m glad that I could get the job done.”

Hailing from Rohtak (Haryana), a place known more for boxing and wrestling, Praveen’s choice of taking up wushu back in 2012 raised more than a few eyebrows. From initially wanting to become a pugilist, the change in career happened after he visited a university where he saw wushu being played. And the rest, as they say, is history.

“I tried my best but could not quite crack it in boxing. Wushu is a combination of boxing, wrestling and kick-boxing. I got attracted instantly. But it was difficult to convince everyone and get their approval.

“My friends used to laugh. My father wanted me to go for wrestling as he felt there was more scope and money. But my heart was bent on succeeding in wushu.”

Monetary issues arose since Praveen’s father was an ordinary employee of the state electricity department. But once laurels started arriving, things took a turn for the better. “My uncle and other relatives have had to help me financially in the past. But once I became senior national champion in 2015, the situation improved. Now, I’m employed by the Army and they keep encouraging me to go even further,” recollected Assam Regiment havildar.

The Shanghai win was made more special by the reactions he got after coming back home. Now everybody keeps asking Praveen about the wushu and how to take it up.

“My father was delighted. He now supports me in my endeavours. That is a special feeling. Everybody enjoyed my success. It makes me proud that I could contribute to the sport gaining a following.”

Praveen’s focus is now on the upcoming Asian Championships (in India) and the World Cup next year. “I have to keep this momentum and carry on. Hopefully, more medals will come my way and I can keep making my country, the Army and my federation proud.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Praveen Kumar boxing Wushu World Wushu Championships
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp