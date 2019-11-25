Home Sport Other

World Cups in Cyprus, India will be the key: Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu

World Cups in Cyprus & Delhi glimmer of hope for shotgun shooters to make it to Tokyo

Published: 25th November 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu

Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE 14th Asian Championship in Doha was the best chance for Indian trap shooters to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, feels former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu.

Shooters from the country added six more Olympic quotas in the event taking their tally to a record 15 but none of the trap shooters managed to qualify. 

Given the scenario, India might go unrepresented in trap events at the Games for the first time since 1996 unless the shooters earn enough ranking points.

As per the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules, shooters earn ranking points in World Cups and international events.

At the end of May 2020, the cumulative points in each discipline will be out and in events where the national federation hasn’t got a quota, individual shooters can get a direct entry on the basis of their rankings. The ranking system has been introduced for the first time.

The 43-year-old Sandhu says he is focusing on the upcoming World Cups to garner ranking points and try to qualify for the quadrennial event.

“The two World Cups, one each in Cyprus and India, will be the key. We must make use of this chance offered by ISSF,” the veteran, who won trap gold for 12th time in the 63rd National Shotgun Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Range on Friday, told this daily.

Shotgun World Cup is scheduled from March 4 to 13 in Nicosia, Cyprus. It will be followed by Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup in New Delhi from March 15 to 26.

The six-time Asian champion admitted performances of trap shooters have been below par but asserted it’s also the federation’s job to analyse the reasons behind it. 

Kynan Chenai accompanied Sandhu at the 2016 Rio Games. The 28-year-old, however, fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the Olympics despite being close on a couple of occasions this year.

“I have been close throughout the year. It’s been a tough year in that way for me. If you look at my performances this year, I’ve been very close but was not able to convert that into a quota,” said Chenai. 

Like Sandhu, the Hyderabadi shooter also believes the next two World Cups will be crucial. Selection trials for the events will be held in December and January. Chenai, who bagged a bronze at the nationals, will train in India ahead of the important events. 

“I have nothing else other than optimism and when you’ve hope, everything is possible,” signed off Chenai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manavjit Singh Sandhu ISSF rules ISSF World Cup
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp