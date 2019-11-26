Akshaya takes top prize in Tiruvallur District Chess Association selection tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Akshaya of Sudharsanam Vidyaashram, Thiruverkadu bagged the women’s title by scoring six points out of six in the Tiruvallur District Chess Association selection tournament held at SBOA MHSS, Anna Nagar. The top four players in women and top two in the U-13 and U-7 categories will represent Tiruvallur district in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu state chess championship.

Final standings: Boys: U-7: 1. JK Hitesh Kumar (4/5); 2. H Deepakraj (3); 3. Aadithya Mohan (3): U-13: 1. BY Sooriya (6/6); 2. BU Siddhesh (5.5); 3. M Darshan Sasthaa (5). Women: 1. B Akshaya (6/6); 2. M Swati (5); 3. M Harnitha (4). Girls: U-7: 1. R Varniga (4/5); 2 J Kanishka (3); 3. Gita Akshara (2.5). U-13:1. R Lakshanaa (5/5); 2. G Tejaswini (5); 3. M Rithika (4).

Kothari advances

Current junior billiards champion Adesh Kothari of QBG blanked Manoj Dasarathan of Towers Club 3-0 in a men’s snooker match of the Tamil Nadu State Billiards and Snooker Association state ranking championship.

Results: Group E: SH Kamaraj (SVS) bt Dilip Kumar (Maharishi) 3-0. Group G: Aadesh Kothari (QBG) bt Manoj Kumar D (Towers Club) 3-0. Group H: George Fernandes (QBG) bt Sharath (QBG) 3-1.

Sathya takes limelight

PC Sathyanarayanan’s 5 for 16 paved the way for Ordinance Clothing Factory to defeat Engine Factory Avadi by five wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS-Tiruvallur DCA trophy limited-overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group A: Engine Factory Avadi 83 in 26.5 ovs (M Chandrasekar 26, PC Sathyanarayanan 5/16) lost to Ordinance Clothing Factory 85/5 in 16.1 ovs (M Manimaran 5/35). Group B: SSCPL 171 in 29.3 ovs (B Rajan 89, K Jaya Kumar 3/48) bt Heavy Vehicles Factory 76 in 23.3 ovs (EK Binu 30, N Ganesh 5/25, V Sibi Chakravarthi 4/9).

Softball tournament

The RJ Memorial softball meet for men will be conducted by Tamil Nadu Softball Association in memory of its founders P Rajkumar and T John Devakumar at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium ‘B’ grounds on Nov 30.

Teams from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and TCS Softball Club (Chennai) will vie for top honours.