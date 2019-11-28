Green light for taekwondo team

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Organising committee of the South Asian Games (SAG) on Wednesday decided to allow India to field its taekwondo team. “The Indian taekwondo team will take part in the Games.

A decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday after we received requests from International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Taekwondo Federation (WT),” Sujan Lal Shrestha, executive secretary of Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC), confirmed to this daily.

The hosts through an e-mail dated November 22 informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that Indian taekwondo team cannot compete in the Games as the national federation has been suspended by the WT.

The world body then wrote to the NOC next day requesting it to allow India to field their taekwondo team. In its mail, the world body also said that the interim board formed by the IOA and WT is managing daily operations and takes care of selection of athletes to participate in all WT promoted or recognized competitions.

The IOC also supported the cause and shot an e-mail to the NOC on Tuesday requesting it to find an appropriate solution for Indian taekwondo athletes to be able to take part in the Games.

One of the coaches camping with the selected athletes in Aurangabad also confirmed the development. “We were apprised of the development on Wednesday. It’s really heartening to know that these athletes, who have been training hard here in the national camp, will finally be able to compete in the Games. We are waiting for written confirmation. Anyway, we are scheduled to camp here till November 30 so we can wait for it,” the coach said.

A total of 33 athletes were selected for the event following a three-day trial on November 19. The taekwondo competition will be held from December 2 to 5 at the Games.