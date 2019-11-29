Financial fillip & panel to review sports code

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS usual, Thursday’s Question Hour in the Lok Sabha had a distinct sporting flavour. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked various questions ranging from ‘National Aw­a­rds’ to ‘National Welfare Fu­nd’ to the ‘National Sports Code’ to even a ‘Comprehensive Coach Development Progr­a­mme’. The question on coach de­velopment was actually asked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The most eye-catching answer was reserved for national awards given to sportspersons and coaches for the current financial year. So far, Rijiju informed that `41.68 crore have been disbursed to 502 athletes and coaches under the ‘Special Awards to Medal winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches Scheme’. How does this figure compare to the last three financial years? `21 crores were handed over to 854 athletes and coaches in 2016-17, `11.6 cr to 489 athletes and coaches in 2017-18. The corresponding figure for 2018-19 stood at `24.86 cr for 307 athletes and coaches.

For the year ending 2019-20, a total of 36 sportspersons have been given national sports awards — Khel Ratna (2), Dronacharya (regular; 3), Dronacharya (life time; 3), Arjuna (19), Dhyan Chand (5), Khel Protsahan (3), MAKA trophy (1) — by the selection committee. Interestingly, Rijiju also revealed to the House that the sports ministry “is implementing the Scheme of ‘Pension to meritorious sportspersons’ for providing lifelong monthly assistance to medal winners of Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, etc.

after they retire and the Scheme of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS) for providing financial assistance to sportspersons of yesteryears now living in indigent circumstances.” In the latter scheme, 33 sportspersons have benefited so far. In the pension scheme, there are “627” getting “`12,000 to `20000.” He also expanded further on the PDUNWFS. “To provide suitable assistance to outstanding sportspersons now living in indigent circumstances.”

National sports code

On whether the ministry proposes to bring out the (2017) National Sports Code, the minister said: “An Expert Committee headed by a retired Judge of Supreme Court of India has been constituted to hold consultations with stakeholders and give its recommendations.” The committee, headed by Mukundakam Sharma, consists of the likes of Gagan Narang, P Gopichand and Anju Bobby George. The brief given to them is to “review the Draft National Code for Good Governance in Sports, 2017.” The 13-member panel have also been empowered to “suggest measures for making it acceptable to all the stakeholders so that there is a sync between the government and all stakeholders and a balance is struck between autonomy of NSFs vis-a-vis need for transparency and accountability.”

Anti-doping

To a question on the current status of the country’s anti-doping programme, Rijiju said: “WADA has assured to send its expert group in January 2020 to facilitate lifting of the suspension (of the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory).”

Coach development

To the question asked by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said: “Coaches of Sports Authority of India (SAI) are provided training in India and abroad to upgrade their knowledge as part of the Coach Development Programme. A total of 88 coaches belonging to various sports disciplines have been nominated during the last one year for advance level training course.”

Who is in?

Chairperson: Justice Mukundakam Sharma (Retd), Supreme Court. Members: IOA representative, Ajay Singh, Sudhanshu Mittal, BP Baishya, Adille Sumariwalla, Pullela Gopichand, A Jayathilak, DG SAI or his representative, Anju Bobby George, Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang. Coordinator: Joint Secretary (sports).