Anupama Ramachandran table-topper in billiards

CHENNAI: Anupama Ramachandran of Mylapore Club defeated clubmate Manasvini 3-0 to bag the ladies’ billiards title at the Tamil Nadu State Billiards and Snooker Association state-ranking championship held at Gandhi Nagar Club.

Results: Final: Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Manasvini (Mylapore Club) 3-0. 3rd place: Mariam Agnish (Cunoor) bt Soumini Srinivas (TNBSA) 2-0.

Saurashtra restricted to 172

P Vidyuth’s 3/35 helped Tamil Nadu to restrict Saurashtra to 172 on Day 1 of the Elite ‘C’ group Cooch Behar Trophy Under-19 tournament played at Rajkot. Tamil Nadu were 43 for no loss at stumps.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 172 in 75.3 ovs (Siddhant Rana 47; P Vidyuth 3/35) vs Tamil Nadu 43 for no loss in 12 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 29 batting).

State Bank of India win

State Bank of India blanked Velachery Hockey Club 3-0 in a ‘A’ Division league match of the Chennai

Hockey Association held at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, Egmore.

Results: SBI 3 (Cedric D’Cruz 12; Suresh 20; Sudhan 46) bt Velachery Hockey Club 0; Postal Hockey 2 (Kamala Kannan 19; Albert John 47) bt SRM University 0; Reserve Bank of India 4 (Natarajan 13; Sounder 16, 33; Mothi Singh 49) bt Thirumal Hockey Club 0.

Alan to lead TN

Job Alan will lead the Tamil Nadu team in the RJ Memorial softball tournament to be held at at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium ‘B’ grounds on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu team: Job Alan (captain), Pranav (vice-captain), Anand, Prabhu, Rohit, Abinash, Athul Kumar, Manikandan, Aravind, Bagyaraj, Poovarsan, Nelsenthurajan, Deenadhalayam, Kiren, Salman Akshay, Sadam Ashif, Palani, Vishva, Immanuvel Vijay. Chief coach: Suresh Kumar. Assistant coach: Hemanand. Manager: Madhavan.

Chess tournament

Chennai District Chess Association will conduct a Chennai District selection tournament for women, U-9 Open and girls on December 8, 2019 at VOC Vidyalaya MHSS, Perambur, Chennai. Entry fee is `150 and the same closes on December 6. Contact: 9444285482.