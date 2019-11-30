Home Sport Other

What’s lined up NXT? Triple H spills the beans for us

We caught up with the man for a quick chat about his plans with NXT, of which he’s the founder and senior producer. 

Published: 30th November 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Triple H

Triple H (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

When Paul Michael Levesque aka Triple H picks up a microphone in the ring, and begins to speak, you’d do well to listen.

The one-time wrestling champion, now a business executive and an actor, is back on the circuit, doing what he does best – raising eyebrows, goading youngsters, and drumming up some die-hard spirit for a new season of spine-bending, crowd-rousing wrestling.

We caught up with the man for a quick chat about his plans with NXT, of which he’s the founder and senior producer. 

Tell us about NXT’s expansion. How’s it going to benefit WWE in a way that it becomes more global quickly? 

To me, the long-term goal of this is to expand the NXT brand globally, like we did before in the US, and then branched into the UK. We learned a lot in that process. The next movement is to go to more and more places – like India that is a key place that I would like to be in.

It obviously comes with a lot of challenges, but it’s a completely different place to do business. In India, it would be creating an NFP brand on the ground with Indian talent and also talent from around the globe that can really resonate within, in the country itself. That the goal, long-term. 

As for new talent, you’ve gotten some great use out of them for fresh match-ups, and cross-promotion. When these talents come over, is there a long-term plan in place? 

Well, it’s a little of both. Because they get to a point where, to grow more, they need to be in a different location.

There’s a bit more of being full hands-on, and we can get deeper into the learning experience with them here, and kind of, finish putting that polish on them. So it’s a work in progress. We’re going to evaluate talent, one by one.

Not only for the brand of NXT, the brand of advocacy, and where they fit, but also for them – what’s the best learning curve for them?

There’s a certain point in time, where you reach a certain place, where the best thing for you to do is go someplace else and continue that learning curve, and learn something new.

Survivor’s Series, obviously, is a specialised show. But what is the play, if any, for getting NXT to challenge future WWE pay-per-views?

I don’t think that’s the intent. Not that it won’t happen! But the incentive for NXT is to be a standalone brand. This is a moment-in-time survivor series.

I think, it’s becoming about that one time in the year, where these brands can get in the same place and go against each other.

It’s a great opportunity for everybody on the NXT side to show things that some of the fan base hasn’t checked out yet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NXT Triple H WWE Paul Michael Levesque
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp