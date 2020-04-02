To fill void in sport, Magnus Carlsen unveils 250,000 dollar online chess tournament

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Professional sport has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn't stopped Magnus Carlsen from launching an ambitious "online

chess super tournament". The world chess champion announced on chess24.com — owned partly by him — that the event would be a "two-week, $250,000 battle", with the winner walking away with more than $70,000. The tournament is scheduled to run from April 18 to May 3.

The meet, aptly titled "Magnus Carlsen Invitational", will see "Carlsen challenge

seven of his biggest rivals (...)," chess24.com said. "The eight-player online event, starting April 18th, will fill the current void in top-level chess, and indeed sport in general, allowing chess fans to get back to watching the best players each day. Every move will be streamed live on chess24, complete with commentary in nine languages."

While the field hasn't been confirmed yet, it's likely that a bunch of the players

who featured in the Candidates last month have been approached. The Candidates, which was cut short because of the pandemic, was the last top-tier sporting event to happen worldwide before the organisers decided to suspend it.

Carlsen hopes that this event will serve as a distraction. "This is a historic moment in chess," he was quoted as saying by chess24.com. "Given that it's possible to continue top professional play in an online environment, we have not only the opportunity but the responsibility to players and fans around the world who need a distraction... when no other live, competitive sport is being played. Chess is unique in the sports world as the moves are the same, whether played on a wooden board or on a computer screen."

The format

Eight players, in an all-play-all group-stage phase.

Each tie is comprised of four matches of 15 minutes each, with players getting 10

seconds to make a move. Winner gets 3 points.

If there is a tie after four games, an Armageddon game will be played. Winner will

get two points, and the loser one.

The top four from the group stage will advance to the semifinals, where the same format will be followed to identify the champion.