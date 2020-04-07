STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Age no barrier for Sushil Kumar

Despite lockdown affecting training plans, 36-year-old feels deferring Olympics gives him time to prepare

Published: 07th April 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

sushil kumar

Sushil Kumar

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Age is an issue of mind... If you don’t mind it, it doesn’t matter..” Whenever there is a conversation with Sushil Kumar now, those famous words keep echoing in the mind. There is so much conviction and belief in his voice that you are forced to roll his age — he’s 36-years-old — into a ball and trash it without any qualm. The romanticism of sports sometimes tends to blur the sense of logic and it turns into a conflict between age-old reason and passion.

Sushil will be 37 next month, and by the time Olympics are held in Tokyo next year, he would be 38. But his mind still believes he can take one last lunge towards that goal. Controversies have kept dogging him since the 2012 Olympics. His appearances have been sporadic, more so after changing his weight category to 74kg. Even success has eluded him at the world and Asian level in the 74kg. His desire to compete, however, remains intense. “I am eyeing the Olympics next year,” he told this newspaper.  “I am in touch with the game.

Though there is no sparring right now, I am going to start preparing for the Olympics once the lockdown is over. I am not out. On the other hand, I will have more time to prepare.” Not that lockdown has not disturbed his schedule, but he still believes Olympics is a possibility. “My family and I are following every bit of the lockdown. Everyone should follow lockdown as urged by our Prime Minister. It is very important right now. I’m also following social distancing and lockdown,” said the only multiple individual Olympic medallist from the country. 

“It has definitely caused problems to athletes. My coach is stuck in Russia and there are no sparring sessions. I’m in touch with my coach in Russia and discussing training. My guruji (Satpal) also guides me (phone/online) on a regular basis. I am following their instructions.” Sushil, who had a first-round exit from the World Championships last year, skipped trials for the Asian Championships where Jitender won silver. The medal also secured him a place to wrestle in the Asian Olympic qualifiers that were eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Technically, there is a chance for Sushil, especially after the return of Narsingh Yadav from a four-year doping suspension. The Wrestling Federation of India has said that Narsingh will be eligible. Though there had been a bitter tussle with Narsingh, Sushil welcomed him back and wished him luck. “I am keeping myself fit with whatever physical training I can do at my home gym. Squats and pushups are a regular feature too.” The former world champion feels the loss of practice means he will have to make new plans. “It’s not easy for any athlete to maintain his performance,” he said. “It is difficult to peak and then ebb and again train to peak. It’s not easy. I have been practising quite rigorously, aiming for this year’s Olympics. Now that it has been shifted I have to draw up a new programme.” “I will think about practising and strategy after the lockdown,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Tokyo Olympics wrestling Indian wrestlers
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp