World Cup winners Belgium on call to help those in need 

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vast swathes of the sporting community have already contributed generously to fight the pandemic, with donations pouring in from teams and individuals alike. The Belgium men’s hockey team, however, has gone beyond its calling station, becoming volunteers as the European nation fights to keep a leash on COVID-19.

Led by 2018 World Cup-winning captain Thomas Briels, a majority of the first team squad has joined a call centre specifically created to help the elderly and the immunocompromised. The initiative, called Covid-Solidarity, is meant to bring isolated people closer to on-ground volunteers. “We were asked to stay indoors as much as possible,” Briels told this daily. “But we are helping society by doing a call centre kind of thing. People who need help will reach out to it. We will answer calls and file documents, among other things.”

Belgium captain Thomas Briels

While the hockey team won’t be out shopping, they, like of the few of the other volunteers who have signed up for the initiative, will receive phone calls and jot down the grocery and medicine requirement of people. This information will then be passed on. “The idea is to help people who are finding it difficult to buy groceries and other essentials. The guy behind the project approached us and asked whether we would be willing to participate. Once a call comes through to one of us, we take down the information, get a print out, and pass that information on.” Considering that this is a daily job, the only ones excused are players with children. “Since it requires us to available at certain times of the day, players with young kids have been excused.

About 14, 15 of us are doing it.” Considering Belgium is one among of the hardest-hit nations — they are yet to flatten the curve despite being under lockdown from the third week of March — the 32-year-old says the restriction may be extended. “The rate of infections is slowing down, but it’s slow progress. I’m guessing we will be like this for some more time.”They are allowed to go out once a day for buying groceries or exercises, but training is a strict no no. In fact, it’s been three weeks since Briels touched his hockey stick. “We had a team meeting just before the lockdown.

We spoke about what we’d continue to do during this period. We’ve been given an individual programme. Weights and some gym equipment have been supplied to the team. We can still go outside to run, but hockey is a no no.” That situation is far from ideal as elite sports teams need to train to stay on top of their game. But Briels knows the pandemic threat is bigger. “We just are trying to see positive signs in the negative.”

