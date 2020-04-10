STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Now quarantine zone, Mumbai complex to get screens for lifting spirits

The 400-bed zone will also have multiple screens to ensure that those under quarantine get entertained during the isolation period.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sporting 400 beds spaced out across 40,000 square feet, the quarantine zone at National Sports Club of India (Mumbai) will open its doors to patients on Friday

Sporting 400 beds spaced out across 40,000 square feet, the quarantine zone at National Sports Club of India (Mumbai) will open its doors to patients on Friday

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Sports Club of India’s (NSCI) dome in Mumbai has been converted into a quarantine zone. The 400-bed zone will also have multiple screens to ensure that those under quarantine get entertained during the isolation period.

“The talks were going on with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the past ten days. At the moment, the BMC is setting up the facility over 40,000 square feet area at the centre of the dome. We have also allowed it to use a few rooms on the residential premises. A few more areas at the facility could also be taken over if the need arises,” Mazhar Nadiadwala, managing director, Dome Entertainment, said.

Admitting that it will be challenging for the authorities to keep occupants in high spirits during the 14-day quarantine period, Nadiadwala said they will also set up multiple screens. “The screens will help them fight boredom. They will have the option of changing channels. It all depends on the mood of the people and we will try to make a variety of programmes available for them. We have started the process of installing the screens but given the lockdown, it’s difficult to do it in one go,” Nadiadwala added.

The NSCI authorities are expecting the facility to start functioning in the next 24 hours. “Only those people, who have come in contact with the coronavirus patients will be shifted here.They will undergo 14-day quarantine at the venue, and if they test negative then they will be allowed to leave for their respective homes. But if they test positive, then they will be shifted to hospitals for further treatment,” an NSCI member said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country with Mumbai being the worst affected city. “The authorities are ensuring compliance with social distancing norms while setting up the beds. Beds are properly spaced out,” said Nadiadwala.

The venue has hosted numerous sporting events — also including Pro Kabaddi League and the NBA India games — in the past.“All the NSCI members and management were quite generous in extending help to the government to combat the outbreak. We can take it forward from here if the situation demands so.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSCI quarantine
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp