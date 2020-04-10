Now quarantine zone, Mumbai complex to get screens for lifting spirits

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Sports Club of India’s (NSCI) dome in Mumbai has been converted into a quarantine zone. The 400-bed zone will also have multiple screens to ensure that those under quarantine get entertained during the isolation period.

“The talks were going on with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the past ten days. At the moment, the BMC is setting up the facility over 40,000 square feet area at the centre of the dome. We have also allowed it to use a few rooms on the residential premises. A few more areas at the facility could also be taken over if the need arises,” Mazhar Nadiadwala, managing director, Dome Entertainment, said.

Admitting that it will be challenging for the authorities to keep occupants in high spirits during the 14-day quarantine period, Nadiadwala said they will also set up multiple screens. “The screens will help them fight boredom. They will have the option of changing channels. It all depends on the mood of the people and we will try to make a variety of programmes available for them. We have started the process of installing the screens but given the lockdown, it’s difficult to do it in one go,” Nadiadwala added.

The NSCI authorities are expecting the facility to start functioning in the next 24 hours. “Only those people, who have come in contact with the coronavirus patients will be shifted here.They will undergo 14-day quarantine at the venue, and if they test negative then they will be allowed to leave for their respective homes. But if they test positive, then they will be shifted to hospitals for further treatment,” an NSCI member said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country with Mumbai being the worst affected city. “The authorities are ensuring compliance with social distancing norms while setting up the beds. Beds are properly spaced out,” said Nadiadwala.

The venue has hosted numerous sporting events — also including Pro Kabaddi League and the NBA India games — in the past.“All the NSCI members and management were quite generous in extending help to the government to combat the outbreak. We can take it forward from here if the situation demands so.”