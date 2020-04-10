STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Time for sports to shun ‘strategic myopia’

Chadwick feels this situation will catalyse an evolution in the financial dynamics of sports.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

All England Lawn Tennis Club won’t suffer as badly as other bodies. It will recover a good chunk of costs courtesy a $2 million premium it has been paying since 2003

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus is laying waste to industries, both big and small. One of the hardest hit could be sports, which is conservatively valued at $500 billion. With many events cancelled or indefinitely postponed, losses may quickly compound. Academic Simon Chadwick, who has been in the domain for 25 years, says the industry as we know it could cease to exist. “It is looking like it will be incalculably decimated.”

That does sound like a doomsday scenario, but it’s not an exaggeration. Various reports have already indicated that the losses have already run into billions. With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, that’s only set to increase.

Chadwick refuses to even give a ballpark estimate. “Who knows? It’s a difficult question to answer. The effects are deep and far reaching. And estimated losses imply that we are assessing the industry as it was. The new reality is that the industry as it was no longer exists, and may never exist again in that form.”

One precaution that may have saved parts of the industry is a contractual instrument meant to mitigate losses during pandemics. Curiously enough, not many sporting bodies — including International Olympic Committee (IOC) — opted for that life jacket.

Reports indicate that All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) had opted for a specific, virus-related insurance package (they reportedly paid $2 million per year as premium since the SARS outbreak in 2003). Thus, the body stood to receive substantial monies after the cancellation of Wimbledon. Though that still won’t make up for the entire sunk cost, they won’t suffer as much as the rest.

So, why didn’t others bodies take preemptive steps like AELTC? Chadwick labels this as “strategic myopia”. “One reason is that many in sport already faced massive financial constraints. That’s now been exacerbated by their lack of vigilance for strategic and existential threats.”

“Many sports and organisations are focused on short, medium-term operations. They often don’t account for long-term — and sometimes profound — changes that may impact them.”

Another sporting meet that reportedly has a financial parachute meant solely for such situations is The Open, one of golf’s four Majors. Like Wimbledon, they will likely recover most of the losses incurred after cancellation.

Chadwick feels this situation will catalyse an evolution in the financial dynamics of sports.“Most people and organisations around the world previously didn’t think that a pandemic would impact their operations to such an extent. This says something about how little they pay attention to the interconnectedness of our globalised world, and how they don’t future-gaze to identify alternative scenarios and strategies for managing their trajectories.

“It’s likely that there will be an upsurge in pandemic coverage. Inevitably, this will increase demand and drive up prices. Clubs will likely have to factor a pandemic premium into their financial projections.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp