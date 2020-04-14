STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NASCAR driver Larson suspended after racial slur during virtual race

US driver Kyle Larson himself has benefitted from NASCAR's attempts to increase diversity in its ranks.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

US driver Kyle Larson

US driver Kyle Larson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: US driver Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended from the NASCAR stock car series after using a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race on Sunday.

"NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event," NASCAR said in a statement on Monday.

"Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base."

NASCAR's action followed Larson's suspension without pay by his Chip Ganassi Racing team, and sponsors Credit One Bank and McDonald's were quick to distance themselves from the driver.

"Credit One Bank denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event," the financial institution said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

"In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson."

McDonald's USA said in a statement: "The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald's is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson."

Larson himself has benefitted from NASCAR's attempts to increase diversity in its ranks.

His mother is Japanese-American and he rose from short-track racing into NASCAR's upper echelon through its "Drive for Diversity" program.

The 27-year-old posted a video on social media platforms on Monday morning apologizing.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," he said.

"Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said. There's no excuse for that."

Larson offered apologies to his family, his coworkers and the African-American community.

"I understand the damage is probably irreparable," he said.

"I own up to it."

The Chip Ganassi Racing team said in a statement it was "extremely disappointed" with Larson's choice of an "offensive and unacceptable" slur.

Larson was taking part in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race late on Sunday.

The virtual races are a chance for fans to connect with drivers as sports are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A video from another competitor's Twitch stream picked up the slur on the audio channel that allows competitors to hear each other.

In the video, Larson, appearing to think he is not connected to the stream, said: "You can't hear me? Hey (racial slur)."

Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo then said: "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, bud."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kyle Larson NASCAR
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp