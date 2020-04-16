STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India-born MMA fighter Gurdarshan Mangat to be part of series to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

With the world in lockdown mode, Gurdarshan Mangat has been using the spare time to learn the ins and outs of trading.

Published: 16th April 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indo-Canadian Mixed Martial Arts practitioner Gurdarshan Mangat

Indo-Canadian Mixed Martial Arts practitioner Gurdarshan Mangat (Photo | One Championship)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indo-Canadian Mixed Martial Arts practitioner Gurdarshan Mangat is set to be a part of a series which seeks to raise funds for the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Together At Home" series will provide fans an in-depth look into how MMA athletes are living through the coronavirus outbreak, as well as offer engaging home fitness workouts on April 18 and 19.

The series aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-Solidarity Fund, as well as encourage people to stay at home, stay inside, and practice social distancing.

With the world in lockdown mode, Mangat has been using the spare time to learn the ins and outs of trading.

"I've been waking up every single day at 5am and learning the market, the fluctuations, and all these kinds of things that I never have time for.

It's hard for me to be part of the stock market or trading because I'm normally always training at those times," he said.

"The focus is normally solely on mixed martial arts, but right now I get to take kind of a break and enjoy a much more flexible schedule. So I've been trying to dive into different aspects of life."

The series will end with "One World: Together at Home" global music special, featuring some of the biggest musical stars such as Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga.

Hosted by late night talk show icons Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, the global broadcast will help raise funds for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic  with already USD 35 million raised till date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurdarshan Mangat MMA Mixed Martial Arts COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp