STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

ITTF world rankings: Sharath Kamal is highest-ranked Indian again at 31

The jump in the rankings comes after Sharath's triumph at the Oman Open last month, when he won his first ITTF title in 10 years.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot G Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian in the ITTF world rankings, jumping seven spots to reach 31.

The jump in the rankings comes after Sharath's triumph at the Oman Open last month, when he won his first ITTF title in 10 years.

"Some positive news, amidst all the negativity currently (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Feels great actually. Just the news I needed while I find myself away from the game during this lockdown," an elated Sharath said.

His younger teammate Sathiyan dropped a place to be 32.

The fast-rising Mudit Dani also made notable progress in the rankings as he broke into the top-200 for the first time in his career.

Dani took a jump of nine places to claim the 200th position while Harmeet Desai (72), Anthony Amalraj (100) and Manav Thakkar (139) are the other Indian paddlers who have positioned themselves in the top-200.

In the women's rankings, Manika Batra is in the 63rd position while Sutirtha Mukherjee entered the top-100 for the first time.

She jumped 14 spots to be 95th.

The ITTF rankings will now be frozen until the start of events.

The ITTF has suspended all its events until June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharath Kamal Sutirtha Mukherjee ITTF world rankings ITTF rankings Manika Batr
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp