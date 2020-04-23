Indian boxers pool in money for ailing Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and his peers have found a profound way of helping Dingko Singh, someone who has inspired many boxers in the country.

Vijender had formed a WhatsApp group just a month ago to reach out to pugilists in need of assistance. When the members in the group heard about ailing Dingko, who’s battling liver cancer and is due to be airlifted on March 25 to Delhi for treatment, everyone stepped forward and made donations.

“It’s called “hum me hai dum”, where we shared his bank details. We have collected around Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh. It has not even been 24 hours since we started,” Vijender, who’s a professional boxer, said. Gurbax Singh Sandhu, former chief national coach, was among the first to act.

There are mostly experienced faces in the group including the likes of Manoj Kumar and Jai Bhagwan and there are also coaches like Shiv Singh and current India men’s national team coach CA Kuttappa.

Manoj is also trying to get youngsters involved. “I have also been getting in touch with the boxers who are currently part of the national camp. Manish Kaushik responded and said that he’ll do what he can,” he said.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and its president Ajay Singh have also been equally active. The air ambulance (Spicejet) is being arranged by BFI.