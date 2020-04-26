STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ravi Mittal to replace Radhey Shyam Julaniya as new Sports Secretary 

He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prior to this appointment.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sports secretary RS Julaniya

Radhey Shyam Julaniya (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya.

Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre.

He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prior to this appointment.

Julaniya held the post for little more than one year after he took over as Sports Secretary in February 2019.

Julaniya's biggest achievement was bringing the Indian cricket board (BCCI) under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in August last year, ending years of defiance.

Ever since he took over as Sports Secretary, Jhulaniya has been at loggerheads with National Sports Federations (NSF) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

His latest confrontation with the IOA dates back to less than 10 days ago when the Olympic body accused the ministry officials of interfering in their independent functioning and infringing body saw the IOA complaining of ministry officials infringing on their autonomy.

It has been learnt that Julaniya, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is expected to return to his parent cadre, Madhya Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Mittal Radhey Shyam Julaniya Sports Secretary Indian Olympic Association
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp