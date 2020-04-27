STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

It's the best time to be a boxer in the country: National selector Devarajan

Boxing Federation of India is doing a good job and providing good exposure to the boxers by making them play many tournaments, said Devarajan.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian boxer and current national selector Devarajan.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus-induced lockdown has given former Indian boxer and current national
selector V Devarajan an opportunity to spend quality time with his family. Predicting a bright future for Indian boxers, he said boxing has improved by leaps and bounds in the country.

"In our time, boxing was not popular even though I won bronze in the World Cup. It's a priority sport for the ministry these days. Boxing Federation of India is doing a good job and providing good exposure to the boxers by making them play many tournaments,'' said Devarajan.

Chennai's Deva was working for the South East Central Railway in Bilaspur for the last six-seven years before being transferred to his hometown last year. "I am spending time with kids playing chess and table tennis, and watching movies. I am also reading old books. Despite being at home, I am in regular touch with authorities concerned. I get information and updates on players,'' informed Deva, who works as a sports officer in Southern Railway.

Deva believes it is the best time to be a boxer in the country. "In January 2020, nine boxers (men and women) qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which is a great achievement. For me, Vikas Krishan Yadav (men) and Simranjit Kaur (women) are the country's best boxers at the moment,'' he said.

He, however, is not pleased with the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu as far as boxing is concerned. "The two warring factions meant TN Boxing Association is in a mess with a case pending in the court. The state got a good boxing atmosphere but need good administrators to produce quality boxers,'' said the Arjuna awardee.

"Not even a single boxer from the state won senior national gold ever since I did that in 1991. We have talented boxers but could not raise the bar when it comes to national championships. Now there are a few talented boxers like Moovendhan (bantamweight) and Madhan (lightweight). I am impressed with them and hope they shine and bring laurels to the state,'' opined Deva.

Deva, who was ranked World No 3 in 1994, used to run an academy in the city before moving to Bilaspur. "I no longer do coaching. My academy is run by my friends and old students. But students regularly visit me on the weekends for advice and clear their doubts,'' signed off Deva insisting that Tamil Nadu will produce a national champion in the near future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Devarajan Boxing selector
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp