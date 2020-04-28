Wrestling coach OP Yadav turns life partner into sparring partner

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Innovation is the need of the hour, and the wrestling coach of Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Institute of Sports (NIS) centre in Patiala will vouch for it. During the lockdown, OP Yadav has been conducting an online coaching clinic for wrestling coaches. Around 300 coaches of SAI and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) join Yadav via an app for the classes every day.

Monday was no different. While explaining wrestling moves and techniques to the participants, Yadav realised he needed a training partner to exhibit technical aspects of moves. Given the situation, the coach was left with no option but to call his wife and demonstrate the move.

“It’s really innovative as he doesn’t have a trained wrestler at home,” one of those in attendance told this daily.

“The moves can only be understood only when they are demonstrated properly. Yadav made it possible by taking help from his wife. She has never been into wrestling. But she did her part, following instructions. The objective was to teach moves, and Yadav did it successfully.”

“Yadav is living in the centre’s residential wing. Obviously, he cannot afford to get a wrestler for this. Nobody can enter the premises.”

Yadav refused to speak on the issue, saying he is not authorised to comment on it. But Colonel Raj Singh Bishnoi, senior executive director of NIS Patiala, confirmed that the coach has adopted the innovative approach on Monday.

“We started the coaches’ development programme on April 16,” said Bishnoi. “The 21-day clinic is aimed at providing developmental and refresher courses for wrestling coaches from SAI and WFI, during the lockdown. Athletes can also join if they wish to.”

“We organise lectures on various aspects of the game, and seek help from experts. Recently, we had asked a Greco-Roman expert to conduct the class, especially for the coaches dealing with this style. Similarly, we also conduct classes with special focus on technical aspects of the game,” he added.

A sports-science class is also being organised for these coaches every evening.